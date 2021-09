Often, we don’t have to look far or deep to identify the sources of our mental health issues. You’re most likely reading this very article on one of the most common: our phones. Social media’s role in exacerbating our anxieties is already well-documented, but it may be that the companies behind them, say Facebook, which owns Instagram, are aware of just how damaging their platforms can be too.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO