NFL Week 2: Picks and preview

As is always the case, the NFL provided plenty of stories and surprises in Week 1. Where to begin? The Steelers, thought an also-ran by most observers outside the 412 and 724, went into Buffalo and suffocated the Bills for a statement win. Cleveland was firing on all cylinders and had Kansas City on the ropes, but melted down in the fourth quarter and came up short – again. Tampa Bay threw a major scare into the defending champs, and Dak Prescott looked dangerous, even if his mobility wasn’t close to 100 percent. Urban Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville got off to a rough start, while the Bengals shocked the Vikings in overtime. Brian Flores won the “teacher-student” battle against Bill Belichick, and Matthew Stafford validated all the offseason hype in his Rams debut. Oh, and the Ravens and Raiders saved the craziest game of the week for last. A little note, by the way: The AFC and NFC West are a combined 8-0 after one week. Week 2 brings another slate of fascinating matchups, so let’s get to the games.