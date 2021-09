Samsung’s been teasing the upcoming One UI 4.0 beta program for the Galaxy S21 series for some time now. The company never announced an official release date for the first beta except for saying it’s coming sometime in September, which isn’t surprising as updates are only released when they are ready, beta or not. However, it would seem that today, September 9, is when Samsung was planning to debut the One UI 4.0 beta, but that’s said to no longer be the case.

