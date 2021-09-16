CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Missouri officer dies after being shot responding to call

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zreSw_0byBe19900

A Missouri police officer who was still in training after graduating from the police academy in July has died after being shot by a wanted man who opened fire on officers and was also killed, authorities said.

Independence Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22, was hospitalized with critical injuries following the Wednesday morning shooting and later died, the Independence Police Department said late Wednesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said two officers went to a residence in Independence about 11:30 a.m. in response to a call to dispatch and were met by a man who fired a handgun at the officers.

Madrid-Evans was shot and the other officer returned fire, police said. The man who fired at the officers, later identified by the highway patrol as Cody L. Harrison, 33, of Gladstone, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway patrol was investigating. Patrol Sgt. Andrew Bell said Wednesday that officers had received a tip that someone was wanted when they responded.

Karen Pojmann, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Corrections, said an absconder warrant was issued for Harrison on Tuesday.

Court records show he was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2011 to firing at a motor vehicle. The victim in that case told police that gunfire erupted as he was driving his pickup truck. Police found bullet holes in the truck's windshield, as well as the rear window, a tire and the driver’s side mirror, according to the probable cause statement.

One witness told police that Harrison said that he had “shot at someone” because the victim was continuously driving by the home where Harrison was living.

Harrison was released in July 2018 but then returned to prison in November 2020 after committing a parole violation, Pojmann said.

She said he was released on parole again on May 24 but was facing reincarceration after he was charged with burglary and stealing. Those charges, which were pending, stem from a crime that was alleged to have occurred the previous year while Harrison was free on parole.

Harrison also had a past convictions for marijuana possession and tampering with a motor vehicle, court records show.

Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said early Thursday that the investigation was ongoing and he had no other information to release.

Madrid-Evans began his career with the department at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy in January and graduated in July. He had entered the department’s Field Training Officer program, the department said.

Officer Jack Taylor a police spokesman, said Madrid-Evans was engaged.

“It is pretty somber right now, just kind of a state of shock really," Taylor said Thursday. “Just trying to process what happened yesterday and figure out what the next steps are."

He said the last time the department lost an officer in the line of duty was in 2001, when Terry Foster was killed at the scene of a domestic disturbance. Foster, who was just weeks away from retiring, was shot four times by a man police believe died in a subsequent fire that he started.

In a statement, Independence Mayor Eileen Weir thanked officers and other first responders for their service.

“We are ever hopeful that their daily interactions with the public will be peaceful so that they might return home to their families safely at the end of their shift. Today, that was not the case,” the statement said.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
fox4kc.com

22-year-old Independence officer dies after being shot by suspect

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police say a 22-year-old officer shot by a suspect Wednesday has since died from his injuries. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce that this evening, Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans succumbed to his injuries and passed away,” the Independence Police Department said in a post on social media.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
WSYX ABC6

Man dies after being found shot in the roadway on Morse Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died after a passerby found him shot and lying on Morse Road. According to Columbus Police, they received a report of a shooting around 12:15 a.m. within the 1700 block of Morse Road. A passerby reportedly found the victim lying in the roadway and...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Foster
cbslocal.com

Alex Domina Dies Weeks After Being Shot By Loveland Police Officer

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A young man who approached a Loveland police officer with a knife while experiencing a mental crisis has died, weeks after being shot. Alex Domina, 19, died at Medical Center of the Rockies hospital in Loveland three weeks after being shot in his backyard. The shooting...
LOVELAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Independence#Patrol Sgt#Field Training Officer
ksl.com

SWAT officer recovering after being shot while police served warrant in Sandy

A police officer and a man were shot and injured during a SWAT operation at the Arcadia Apartments, 222 W. Harrison Street, in Sandy on Wednesday morning. (Derek Petersen, KSL-TV) SANDY — A SWAT team member is out of surgery and expected to recover after being shot while officers were serving a warrant in Sandy on Wednesday morning.
SANDY, UT
My Fox 8

Greensboro woman dies after being shot, hit by a car

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has died after being shot and hit by a car. Police responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Julian Street Sunday afternoon after getting a call about an assault. Officers found Keyoka Robinson, 33, of Greensboro in the roadway with a gunshot wound.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc17news.com

Homicide suspect dies after being shot by Topeka police

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police say a homicide suspect who was shot by officers has died. Police said in a news release Friday afternoon that 33-year-old Jesse Lees died hours after several officers shot at him. Interim Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles said multiple officers were involved in the shooting Friday morning. No officers were injured. Police said Lees had been wanted for questioning in the death of Jennifer Morris. Her body was found inside a Topeka home Wednesday evening. No other information was immediately released. Wheeles said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation into the shooting.
TOPEKA, KS
star967.net

Romeoville Man Dies After Being Shot Inside A Vehicle

On September 8th, 2021 at approximately 10:05 p.m. Romeoville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Taylor Road west of Weber Road regarding a subject that had been shot. Officers responded to the area and were advised the vehicle had driven to the 1700 block of Autumn Woods Lane in Romeoville. Upon arrival Officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound in the front passenger area of the vehicle. Officers immediately began life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The male subject, Dennis E. Lee (age 24, Romeoville) was transported to Adventist Hospital in Bolingbrook where he was pronounced deceased. The gunshot that struck Lee was fired from inside the vehicle and the investigation is being conducted by the Romeoville Police Department Detective unit. This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Romeoville Police Department at (815)886-7219 and speak to an investigator.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
The Independent

The Independent

250K+
Followers
112K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy