Barria (2-3) allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out three over seven innings as he lost to the Rangers on Monday. Barria allowed the Rangers to score a run in both the first and second inning while allowing six of eight hits against him during those early frames. Barria then went on to retire 14 straight batters before the Rangers got to him again in the seventh for a third run. The 24-year-old didn't walk anyone for just the second time this year, but Barria has managed to top three strikeouts just twice in eight starts this year. He now owns a 5.16 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 24:15 K:BB over 45.1 innings.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO