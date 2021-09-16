CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNH Industrial joins 5G Open Innovation Lab as first industry partner; Lab Announces Batch #4 companies

Cover picture for the articleNew industry partner accelerates applied innovation in manufacturing and agriculture. Cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, industrial IoT, connected cars, edge computing, smart cities among advanced solutions offered by startups selected for 4th Batch program. CNH Industrial has joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab (“5G OI Lab”) as the first industry partner to...

Mastercard launches global Sustainability Innovation Lab

Mastercard is to open a 'Sustainability Innovation Lab' in Stockholm, which will act as a research and development space for the creation of climate conscious products. The new Lab will explore how technologies such as 5G, quantum and advanced AI can be applied to address environmental challenges. It will consist of an R&D Center focused on technology for sustainable consumption and value chains; a 'Labs as a Service' platform to convene partners and customers in the creation o fnew products; and a Mastercard Experience Center for hands-on product demos and in-person engagement.
HackerEarth Announces Record Growth, Driven by Adoption of its Platform for Building Future Ready Tech Teams

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. HackerEarth, the leading solutions provider to source, assess, upskill and engage software developer talent, today released an overview of its YoY growth and milestones. Between Q3 2020 - 2021, HackerEarth saw record growth, which was accelerated by the launch of HackerEarth for Enterprises, the industry’s first comprehensive platform that unites every step of the tech employee lifecycle from sourcing, screening, interviewing and continuously engaging developer and data science talent.
Avalanche Technology partners with LinearASICs on Chiplets for its Space Grade MRAM products

LinearASICs will develop chiplets as companion devices for Avalanche's 1Gb Space Grade MRAM products. Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with LinearASICs Inc., to develop companion chiplets (http://www.opencompute.org) to offer a complete portfolio of Space Grade products with SPI and DDR interfaces, based on Avalanche's 1Gb Space Grade MRAM.
FlexJobs Announces Top 30 Companies With the Most 100% Remote Jobs

UnitedHealth Group, Twilio, and CVS Health among companies offering ample work-from-home job opportunities. Millions of U.S. workers have quit over the past few months, with many looking for jobs offering more flexibility and remote work options. In fact, a recent FlexJobs survey found 44 percent said they know at least one person that has quit or is planning to quit because their employers are requiring them to return to the office. Additionally, 29 percent are actively job searching because they want to work remotely, and 17 percent have actually quit a job because they wanted remote work options.
RLCatalyst AppInsights Simplifies Dynamic Monitoring of Cloud Assets; Now Available on ServiceNow Store

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Relevance Lab, a Cloud and DevOps company, today announced the launch of RL Catalyst AppInsights, a product built on AWS Service Catalog AppRegistry. It offers dynamic insights related to cost, health, cloud asset usage, compliance, and security with the ability to take appropriate actions for operational excellence. This helps customers to manage their multi-account dynamic application CMDB (Configuration Management Database). With the product now available on the ServiceNow Store, it will be easier for enterprises to download and try this for enhanced functionality on existing AWS and ServiceNow platforms without any additional costs.
Relias and ContinuumCloud Announce Official Partnership

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. ContinuumCloud, a leading provider of EHR and HCM software for behavioral health and human services organizations, and Relias, a global SaaS company specializing in education solutions for healthcare organizations, announce a strategic partnership to connect systems and modernize processes for onboarding, training, and developing staff.
ProductLife Group and Juuka Advisory team up to launch ProductLife Consulting

PARIS (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Regulatory compliance outsourcing services specialist, ProductLife Group (“PLG”) and strategy and operations consulting company, Juuka Advisory (“Juuka”), have teamed up to form a new consulting venture, ProductLife Consulting. Juuka Advisory, a strategy consulting specialist for the Life Sciences & Cosmetics industries handles more than 50...
Edzcom partners on mission-critical private 5G for emergency services, heavy industry

Finnish industrial networking specialist Edzcom is working with France-based communications software provider Streamwide to bring higher-grade security to mission critical private LTE and 5G networks. It said the partnership will allow it to expand its offering in the ‘critical communications market’. Streamwide divides its portfolio as mission critical and business...
Canvas GFX Joins Siemens Digital Industries Software Solution Partner Program as a Software and Technology Partner

New agreement enables Canvas GFX to offer customers of its Canvas Envision visual communication and collaboration platform a direct connection to Siemens’ Teamcenter PLM solution. Canvas GFX, Inc., the leading provider of visual communication solutions to the manufacturing and technical industries, today announced it will provide a direct connection to...
Supply Chain Tech Innovator, Logistical Labs, Announces Updated UX for its LoadDex Product

CHICAGO, Ill. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Logistical Labs, creator of innovative technology that takes the complexity out of shipping, announced today the release of their updated user interface for their LoadDex product. The new version will showcase a simpler design and a more user-friendly approach, with the same features as the previous version but now with more functionality including quick access to search history, batch rating, and a much smoother quoting workflow.
Mason partners with COMSovereign and Widelity to advance 5G innovation

For Duminda Wijesekera, George Mason University’s work in cybersecurity of 5G is critical to helping create the 5G-enabling applications that are already propelling businesses, communities and higher education. “Wireless networking technology has become an important underpinning of the modern world, without which commerce and nearly every other facet of day-to-day...
Google Partners With Dapper Labs to Power Flow Blockchain

Two respective industry giants, Google and Dapper Labs, came together in an effort for enhanced blockchain support as Web 3.0 approaches. On Tuesday Google Cloud revealed a partnership with blockchain industry-giant Dapper Labs. The deal surrounds support and scalability for the Dapper Labs blockchain Flow. Google’s cloud service infrastructure will help with Flow operations and scaling.
UAV Factory, a Portfolio Company of AE Industrial Partners, Acquires Jennings Aeronautics

AE Industrial Partners, LP (“AEI”), a US-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power generation, and specialty industrial markets, announced today that it has expanded its Unmanned and Autonomous platform through the acquisition of Jennings Aeronautics, Inc. (“JAI”), a leading provider of innovative Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (“SUAS”). JAI will be combined with UAV Factory, a global leader in tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”) and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“ISR”) technology, which was acquired by AEI in January of 2021.
Innovation in the security industry: Searching for the unicorn

True industry disruption is rare. Most of the simple changes we see in society and industry could be described as moderate disruptions at best. The academic definition of disruption sheds light on the need to search for insight as a key anchoring element. Insight, new information that provides context and increases the understanding of a situation, could result in drastic competitive advantage and a total realignment of a particular market. None of this has happened in the security industry.
CNH Industrial names Francesco Tanzi CFO of new Iveco Group

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian-American vehicle maker CNH Industrial said on Tuesday it had named Francesco Tanzi as chief financial officer of Iveco Group, its commercial vehicle unit which is set to be spun-off early next year. CNH Industrial said in 2019 it planned to split in two and separately list its...
Form 6-K CNH Industrial N.V. For: Sep 14

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of Registrant's Name Into English) (Address of Principal Executive Offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F X Form 40-F _________. Indicate by check mark if...
Do industrial IoT manufacturing implementations need 5G?

To further explore the intersection of 5G and manufacturing, register for the 5G Manufacturing Forum. How will 5G impact in industrial IoT manufacturing implementations?. Industry 4.0 will pave the way for more flexible, efficient and sustainable production lines in manufacturing facilities. In this scenario, 5G technology plays a key role as it is one of the main enablers of industrial IoT manufacturing implementations. This technology enables manufacturing firms and their supply chain partners the opportunity to use and implement emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine vision, among others, with the aim of improving certain manufacturing processes.
Airportr announced as first Strategic Partner of FTE Baggage Innovation Working Groups

Future Travel Experience (FTE) is excited to announce that Airportr has signed up as a Strategic Partner of the new FTE Baggage Innovation Working Groups. We’ve launched these industry-wide Working Groups to help drive transformation in baggage and we’re delighted to have the support of Airportr – a truly innovative player in the baggage space.
