CNH Industrial joins 5G Open Innovation Lab as first industry partner; Lab Announces Batch #4 companies

UnitedHealth Group, Twilio, and CVS Health among companies offering ample work-from-home job opportunities. Millions of U.S. workers have quit over the past few months, with many looking for jobs offering more flexibility and remote work options. In fact, a recent FlexJobs survey found 44 percent said they know at least one person that has quit or is planning to quit because their employers are requiring them to return to the office. Additionally, 29 percent are actively job searching because they want to work remotely, and 17 percent have actually quit a job because they wanted remote work options.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO