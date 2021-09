Owning a large car collection is on the bucket list of many car enthusiasts, but storing them all is a completely different beast. Typical garages are small, designed for two, maybe three cars, so any extra vehicles one wants would have to sit outside. Constructing a separate building is possible, but it's also pricey. There are more creative ways to use garage space, and one homeowner did just that, turning his three-car garage into a seven-car one.

