A local politician in Florida who once claimed there was no pandemic in a sermon is now in hospital with Covid.Fred Lowry, 66, a councilman for Volusia County, Florida, once claimed in a controversial, conspiracy-filled sermon that, “We did not have a pandemic ... We were lied to.” Now, his colleagues say he has been in hospital for weeks with the virus."He is in the hospital wrestling with COVID-19," county chair Jeff Brower told The Daytona Beach News-Journal on Tuesday. "It’s been about three weeks now."“I am praying for Volusia County Councilman Fred Lowry who is ‘in the hospital...

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO