Indonesian authorities have found no evidence that the country's main intelligence service's computers were compromised, after a U.S.-based private cybersecurity company alerted them of a suspected breach of its internal networks by a Chinese hacking group, an official said. The Insikt Group, the threat research division of Massachusetts-based Recorded Future said it discovered the hack in April when it detected malware servers operated by the “Mustang Panda” group communicating with hosts inside Indonesian government networks. The activity targeted the Badan Intelijen Negara, or BIN, intelligence agency as well as nine other Indonesian government agencies, Recorded Future said. “We...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 HOURS AGO