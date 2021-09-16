CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lil Nas X throws himself a lavish baby shower ahead of ‘Montero’ release

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X is gearing up to give birth — to his baby, “Montero.”. In preparation for the album’s arrival on Friday, the “Old Town Road” rapper threw himself a lavish baby shower on Wednesday during which he flaunted his “bump.”. “About to kick off my baby shower. trying not...

pagesix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Lil Nas X delivered his baby, 'Montero,' along with an ill-fated love story

It's wild to think about what a gargantuan star Lil Nas X was before he ever released an album. On September 17, the beloved musical artist finally "gave birth" to his first record, Montero, after building anticipation with a quirky and entertaining press campaign that included a pregnancy announcement, charitable registry and a baby bump photoshoot reminiscent of those done by Beyoncé, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Lil Nas X gives birth to new album 'Montero'

Congratulations are in order for Lil Nas X — who labored for months before finally giving birth to his debut album, "Montero." The gleefully button-pushing "Industry Baby" singer-rapper marked the occasion with a new promotional video, shared with his 10.7 million followers through Instagram on Friday. The now-viral clip depicts...
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Lil Nas X Performs ‘Montero’ & ‘Industry Baby’ With Jack Harlow At 2021 MTV VMAs

In the past few months, it’s been clear to anyone following him that Lil Nas X knows how to make waves on social media and is great at marketing and using the spotlight. That skill isn’t specific to social media though. Lil Nas X performed at the MTV VMAs earlier tonight and had a lot of people talking about his performance. He first performed ‘Industry Baby‘ with Jack Harlow and then he did ‘Montero‘. You can watch the performance in full below.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Elton John
NBC News

Lil Nas X's 'Montero' album and the power of unabashed queerness

The road to Lil Nas X’s debut album "Montero" has been an exhilarating affair, complete with detours like a chart-topping EP, “7,” show-stopping red carpet outfits, multiple awards and a run of viral music videos. The Georgia-born rapper’s meteoritic rise started with his track “Old Town Road” — released independently...
MUSIC
MTV

Lil Nas X Skips The Shirt, Takes A Shower At Montero Prison At The VMAs

It's Lil Nas X's world; we're all just living in it. The "power bottom rapper" and five-time nominee at the 2021 Video Music Awards took the stage at Barclays Center on Sunday (September 12) to perform some of his most recent hits. And he did not disappoint. Performing on a bright-pink set alongside his "Industry Baby" collaborator Jack Harlow, Nas X stepped out onto the stage in his finest marching-band attire.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala
Complex

Lil Nas X Links Up With Elton John for Uber Eats Campaign Ahead of ‘Montero’ Collab

Lil Nas X and Elton John, who both have new albums on the horizon, have linked up for a new Uber Eats campaign ahead of the unveiling of their upcoming collaboration. The two artists have been enlisted for the latest edition of the delivery app’s “Tonight I’ll Be Eating” campaign, the rollout for which kicks into high gear just over a week ahead of the release of X’s Montero album.
CELEBRITIES
movin925.com

Lil Nas X sets up charity “baby registry” ahead of birth of ‘Montero’ album

Lil Nas X is really taking this whole “I’m pregnant with my debut album” concept seriously: He’s posted a baby registry online. The “Industry Baby” artist has been posting photos and videos of himself sporting a fake pregnant belly in advance of the September 17 release of his album, Montero. But the baby registry isn’t a joke: It’s actually for a good cause.
MUSIC
MadameNoire

Lil’ Nas X Creates ‘Montero’ Baby Registry With Donation Request For LGBTQ Charites

In keeping with the baby shower/pregnancy theme he has been using to promote his upcoming debut album Montero, Lil Nas X released the track list for the album as a baby registry. Instead of the gifts being strollers and diapers, he’s asking that fans donate to LGBTQ community-based organizations. There are 17 songs on the project and alongside each track title there is a LGBTQ charity listed. The charities listed include Thrive SS, Transinclusive Group, Ch-Pier, The Bail Project, Bros in Convo, Compassionate Atlanta, Central Alabama Alliance Resource & Advocacy Center/OLTT, The Normal Anomaly, Cade Foundation and more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SFGate

Six Things We Learned From Lil Nas X's 'Montero'

After two years of hype and social media brilliance, Lil Nas X finally released his debut album, Montero, on September 17th. The record features a tasteful selection of collaborators — from Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, and Miley Cyrus, to Jack Harlow and Doja Cat. And for all of Nas X’s online antics over the years, it’s clear that he’s been honing in on the music in equal measure. Here are six observations from our early listens to Montero.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Lil Nas X Drops Debut Studio Album 'MONTERO'

Lil Nas X has finally dropped off his debut studio effort, MONTERO. Clocking in at approximately 40 minutes, the 17-track record features guest appearances from Jack Harlow on “INDUSTRY BABY,” Doja Cat on “SCOOP,” Elton John on “ONE OF ME,” Megan Thee Stallion on “DOLLA SIGN SLIME” and Miley Cyrus on “AM I DREAMING,” while the likes of Take a Daytrip, Kanye West, Roy Lenzo and Omer Fedi contributed to the production side.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Lil Nas X Debuts Humorous Billboards Across Los Angeles Ahead of 'MONTERO' Release

Lil Nas X has debuted a series of parody billboards promoting his debut studio album, MONTERO, slated for release on Friday. Several billboards featuring the chart-topper popped up across Los Angeles on Thursday, with humorous messgaing that plays on typical law firm advertisements. Each iteration asks one of four questions — “Do you hate Lil Nas X?”, “Are you single, lonely, and miserable?”, “Gay?” and “Do you miss the real America?” — in large black lettering, followed by the phrase, “You may be entitiled to financial compensation!” The billboards then direct viewers to Montero‘s official wesbsite.
CELEBRITIES
riffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Lil Nas X stands strong on ‘Montero’

The debut album by Lil Nas X, Montero, has been a long time coming. The Atlanta rapper has transformed before audiences from the meme zeitgeist of “Old Town Road” to a more complex and layered artist who’s versatility and charisma have solidified him as a pivotal voice in the current generation of rappers.
MUSIC
Austin American-Statesman

Lil Nas X names Austin advocacy group What's in the Mirror on his 'Montero' baby registry

The rollout for Lil Nas X's highly anticipated debut album "Montero" once again proves the 22-year-old pop star is America's leading internet virologist. Our favorite sequin-clad rap cowboy decided the release, which includes features from Miley Cyrus, Elton John and Megan Thee Stallion, left him pregnant with possibility. So naturally, he booked an exclusive interview and photo shoot with People magazine to reveal his baby bump.
AUSTIN, TX
ETOnline.com

Lil Nas X's 'Montero' Album Releases on Friday: Shop the Merch

Lil Nas X's first full-length studio album, Montero, is dropping on Friday, and in high anticipation for the release, we're shopping the musician's merch. The Amazon Artist Merch Shop has a ton of official merch styles for Lil Nas X fans. The shop offers Montero and Lil Nas X logo...
ENTERTAINMENT
hiphopwired.com

Lil Nas X Releases MONTERO LP And Twitter Says It’s A Smash #MONTERO

Lil Nas X, depending on what side of the aisle someone stands, has either trolled his way into the hearts of many or has legitimately arrived as a revolutionary musical artist. The 22-year-old superstar has released his official studio album debut MONTERO, and the early reviews coming in from Twitter are positive.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Lil Nas X’s Montero Promotion is Practically Performance Art

Lil Nas X is having the “best week of [his] life right now.” Yesterday on Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club, he recounted the dizzying ascent of the past few days: his first red-carpet appearance at the Met Gala, winning Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs, and celebrating his baby shower. It’s all leading up to the release of his highly-anticipated debut album Montero, and the record rollout proves once again why Lil Nas X is the undeniable ruler of the internet. There are billboards. There’s an early 90s-style talk show, in which he plays himself, the host, and presumably every other character in the video. And there are contractions — as in, labor contractions, following the online storyline he’s crafted about being pregnant. The birth, of course, will be Montero, at midnight on September 17.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy