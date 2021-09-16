Connecticut nursing home residents could receive booster shots within two weeks if the federal government gives the green light Alex Putterman

Connecticut nursing home residents are expected to receive vaccine booster shots within the next 10 days to two weeks, Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday.

“We’re going to start off with booster shots for those who are most in need — those are folks in nursing homes,” Lamont told reporters in Hartford. “They were the folks who were the first ones vaccinated. We’re waiting for the rules in terms of how other groups get it.”

Lamont does not expect any problems with having enough shots, which can be administered eight months after a person has been fully vaccinated.

“We are prepared,” Lamont said. “The supply is there. There is no shortage around the country. They know exactly when our folks got their first vaccine, so they’ll know when they get their next booster shot. We’ll have the supply ready for them.”

Before the booster shots for nursing home residents can begin, the state needs official approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but Lamont said the state is otherwise ready to go.

“Hurry up,” Lamont said. “These folks were vaccinated in many cases eight months ago, and they are the most vulnerable — and they are in a congregate setting. I’ve got to follow the rules, but I would hurry up.”

A key meeting will be held Friday as the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel is expected to vote on whether to recommend moving ahead with booster shots. The committee is only advisory, but the group of experts plays a key role in helping shape the policies at the FDA. President Joe Biden’s administration recommends boosters for adults over the age of 18.

After COVID-19 was essentially eradicated from the state’s nursing homes in June and July, it has come back in recent months due to the emergence of the delta variant. Over the past six weeks, the state has recorded 300 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths among nursing home residents and another 274 cases among nursing home staff.

Nursing home residents have accounted for a nearly half of Connecticut’s COVID-19 deaths during the start of the pandemic.

Booster shots are currently available to patients who are “moderately or severely immunocompromised,” which includes those with certain chronic conditions, an organ transplant or receiving cancer treatments.

State statistics in late August showed that the effort to distribute booster shot doses to immunocompromised Connecticut residents was off to a slow start , with only about 20% of those eligible having received their third shot.

The state health department reported that, as of Aug. 30, vaccine providers had administered 21,674 third doses in Connecticut. Nearly 80% were age 55 or older, but some recipients were as young as 12 years old.

An estimated 3% of the United States population is believed to be immunocompromised, and that would translate into about 100,000 residents in Connecticut.

Nationwide, more than 1 million Americans had received a booster shot as of mid-August, out of an overall estimated population of nearly 10 million immunocompromised patients.

Courant staff writer Alex Putterman contributed to this report.

