Flood Warning issued for Coffee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-16 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coffee FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN COFFEE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Worth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Worth County in northwestern Missouri Northern Harrison County in north central Missouri * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 411 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Eagleville, or 13 miles south of Mount Ayr, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Allendale and Hatfield. This includes Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 108 and 114. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Polk, Greater Rutherford, Henderson, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall. Target Area: Eastern Polk; Greater Rutherford; Henderson; Macon; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Transylvania .Abundant moisture across the region will lead to widespread rain, especially over the mountains and adjacent foothills through the middle of the week. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Habersham and Rabun. In western North Carolina, Eastern Polk, Greater Rutherford, Henderson, Macon, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson and Transylvania. In upstate South Carolina, Greenville Mountains, Oconee Mountains and Pickens Mountains. * From 8 PM EDT this evening through Tuesday evening. * A plume of sub-tropical moisture will surge into the area tonight into Tuesday. Upslope flow will provide periods of heavy rainfall, especially along the southern Blue Ridge Escarpment. Rainfall will be ongoing between this evening and throughout the day Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will be 2-4" with locally higher amounts possible through Tuesday. * With the amount of rainfall expected, this could cause rapid rises in streams and creeks. Minor mainstem river flooding can`t be ruled out especially in the Upper French Broad River Valley. Urban flooding will be possible as well, mainly in poor drainage and low-lying areas.
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Etowah by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee; Etowah The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Cherokee County in northeastern Alabama Northeastern Etowah County in northeastern Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 407 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gadsden, Centre, Cedar Bluff, Centre Municipal Airport, Little River Canyon National Preserve, Leesburg, Reece City, Sand Rock, Cherokee Rock Village, Slackland, Tabor Road, Western Weiss Lake, Ballplay, Tennala, Eastern Weiss Lake, Blanche, Little River Falls, Weiss Dam, Yellow Creek Falls and Chesnut Bay Resort. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 13:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-20 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Wayne County through 400 PM EDT At 333 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm possibly producing a landspout 7 miles northwest of Cox, or 7 miles east of Gardi, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant. LANDSPOUT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, Meigs, Rhea, Sequatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bledsoe; Bradley; Hamilton; Marion; Meigs; Rhea; Sequatchie FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of east Tennessee, including the following areas, Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, Meigs, Rhea and Sequatchie. * Through late tonight. * Several rounds of showers and possibly a thunderstorm will continue to bring periods of moderate to heavy rain through early Tuesday morning. Additional rainfall amounts in portions of the Watch area are expected to be up to 2 inches. Due to already saturated soils and on-going flooding, the return of moderate to heavy rain could cause additional flooding concerns.
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 11:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-20 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Flagler A slow moving thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Flagler County through 445 PM EDT At 358 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a slow moving thunderstorm 10 miles west of Ormond Beach. This storm was nearly stationary. Up to 4 inches have fallen in the past 3 hours, and an additional 1 to 2 inches is possible. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Flagler County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 14:43:00 Expires: 2021-09-20 17:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Guayanilla in Puerto Rico Penuelas in Puerto Rico * Until 530 PM AST. * At 332 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional inch of rain is possible.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 16:32:00 Expires: 2021-09-20 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Guayanilla in Puerto Rico Penuelas in Puerto Rico * Until 530 PM AST. * At 332 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional inch of rain is possible.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 13:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-20 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brantley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Brantley County through 430 PM EDT At 354 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from near Waynesville to near Hickox. Movement was northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Waynesville and Atkinson. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Mower by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Minnesota. Target Area: Dodge; Mower A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Mower and southwestern Dodge Counties through 400 PM CDT At 323 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hayward, or 8 miles east of Albert Lea, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Austin around 340 PM CDT. Brownsdale around 345 PM CDT. Hayfield around 355 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Oslo, and Sargeant. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 175 and 199. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.4 to 7.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This will result in some roads becoming impassable and minor flooding of properties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:38 PM today at Charleston. Periodic heavy rainfall moving through the region this evening will enhance the flooding risk. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/09 AM 7.1 1.3 1.3 N/A Minor 20/09 PM 7.5 1.7 1.2 N/A Moderate 21/09 AM 7.1 1.3 1.1 N/A Minor 21/09 PM 7.1 1.3 1.0 N/A Minor 22/10 AM 7.0 1.2 1.0 N/A Minor 22/10 PM 6.8 1.0 0.9 N/A None
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Lucie The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Indian River County in east central Florida North Central St. Lucie County in east central Florida * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 427 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vero Beach, Vero Beach South, Gifford, Pointe West, Grovenor Estates and Florida Ridge. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 11:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Volusia County in east central Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 311 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Daytona Beach, Port Orange, Ormond Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater, South Daytona, Holly Hill, Oak Hill, Ormond-By-the-Sea, Daytona Beach Shores, Daytona Beach Airport, Bethune Beach, Apollo Beach, Ponce Inlet, Harbor Oaks, Allandale, New Smyrna Beach Airport, Wilbur By The Sea and Spruce Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for DeSoto by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: DeSoto The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Southeastern Shelby County in western Tennessee * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Memphis, Southeast Memphis, Fairhaven, Handy Corner, Capleville, Miller, Cedarview, Parkway Village and White Station.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Covington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Covington County through 415 PM CDT At 323 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northwest of Lockhart, or 5 miles northwest of Florala, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Florala and Lockhart. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 1 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 40 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe Pass in Texas. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 1 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to protect life and property, especially in areas prone to flooding. If flooding develops, move to higher ground immediately. If driving, be prepared for flooded roadways and possible road closures. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina, including the following areas, in southeast Georgia, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh, Effingham, Inland Bryan, Inland Chatham, Inland Liberty and Inland McIntosh. In southeast South Carolina, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley, Inland Colleton, Inland Jasper and Tidal Berkeley. * Through late tonight. * Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to impact southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia through tonight. Overall rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected through 6 am Tuesday with localized amounts up to 6 inches possible. The risk for flooding may be enhanced along the coast during high tide this evening.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 19:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 328 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tanner Williams and Mobile Regional Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Crestview, Baker, Silver Springs, Milligan, Auburn, Garden City, Killingsworth Crossroads, Nubbin Ridge, Galliver, Deerland, Dorcas and Holt. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Coastal Camden, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-20 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brantley; Coastal Camden; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Camden, western Glynn and east central Brantley Counties through 500 PM EDT At 430 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Waynesville to Kingsland. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Kingsland, Woodbine, Kings Bay Base, Waverly, Thalmann, Waynesville, Atkinson, Tarboro and Harrietts Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA

