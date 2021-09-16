Flood Warning issued for Coffee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall. Target Area: Eastern Polk; Greater Rutherford; Henderson; Macon; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Transylvania .Abundant moisture across the region will lead to widespread rain, especially over the mountains and adjacent foothills through the middle of the week. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Habersham and Rabun. In western North Carolina, Eastern Polk, Greater Rutherford, Henderson, Macon, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson and Transylvania. In upstate South Carolina, Greenville Mountains, Oconee Mountains and Pickens Mountains. * From 8 PM EDT this evening through Tuesday evening. * A plume of sub-tropical moisture will surge into the area tonight into Tuesday. Upslope flow will provide periods of heavy rainfall, especially along the southern Blue Ridge Escarpment. Rainfall will be ongoing between this evening and throughout the day Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will be 2-4" with locally higher amounts possible through Tuesday. * With the amount of rainfall expected, this could cause rapid rises in streams and creeks. Minor mainstem river flooding can`t be ruled out especially in the Upper French Broad River Valley. Urban flooding will be possible as well, mainly in poor drainage and low-lying areas.

GRAHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO