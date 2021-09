On Friday, August 27, the varsity xc, girls golf, cheer, and football teams celebrated parents’ night at Ward Memorial Field before our season opening football game with Newaygo. The Kent City Athletic Department would like to thank all of our parents for all of their support as we embark on the 2021 season. We would also like to thank the Kent City Sports Boosters for providing the beautiful flowers for our parents and Mary Wilson for taking the pictures you see below. A special thank you is in order for Pam Larson who made the arrangements for the flowers. The Eagles beat the Lions, 20-19 for their first victory of the 2021 season!

14 DAYS AGO