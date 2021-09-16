CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahershala Ali replaces Denzel Washington in upcoming thriller

Lake Geneva Regional News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMahershala Ali has landed yet another new project, as the actor has been tapped to replace Denzel Washington in a lead role for the upcoming thriller ‘Leave the World Behind.’

Mahershala Ali has officially joined Netflix's high-profile adaptation of Leave the World Behind, the adaptation of the best-selling novel by Rumaan Alam, Deadline reports. He will join Julia Roberts, who also serves as a producer under her Red Om Films banner. Leading the creative is Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail, who will direct and produce through his own studio, Esmail Corp. Ali will replace Denzel Washington, who was circling the project last year when it was first announced.
