Grand Forks, ND

Prairie Business opens nomination period for 40 Under 40

INFORUM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND FORKS -- Prairie Business has opened the nomination period for its annual 40 Under 40 list, which profiles young professionals in the region under the age of 40. The inspiring and dedicated professionals listed every year come from a wide range of industries and have made significant impacts in their chosen professions and communities. They are entrepreneurs, industry experts, executives and nonprofit leaders; they are business owners, patent holders, government officers and community trendsetters.

