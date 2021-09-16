Zoar Village Council

KEY ACTION Heard a Boxer dog was loose in the village. Council inquired if a vicious animal ordinance, for outdoor animals, should be adopted. DISCUSSION: Councilman Tom Klingaman said some residents felt threatened by the dog. Bolivar Police Sgt. Jeff Stearns said the owner of the dog was given a verbal warning. He said the owner purchased a heavier chain to contain the dog. Village Solicitor Doug Frautschy said the Ohio Revised Code covers those situations and an ordinance does not need to be adopted.