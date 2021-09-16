CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food chat: How to extend the life of marble rye, or any bread

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Post Food staff recently fielded questions about all things edible. Here are edited excerpts. Q: I bought a delicious half-loaf of marble rye at an upscale deli. The bread definitely was fresh; I had a slice as soon as I got home. (The deli sliced it for me.) But after maybe 5 days, it gave off a moldy smell and a day or two later, the mold was clearly visible. I read here in a chat that bread should not be refrigerated, so the marble rye sat in its plastic bag on the counter. Could I have done something to keep it fresh longer? Does marble rye go bad sooner than other breads? Could the problem be the way it was displayed at the deli - unwrapped, on a wooden shelf shared with other breads - or the slicer? Thanks for your thoughts! P.S.: it's possible I bought it because of Seinfeld's marble rye episode.

