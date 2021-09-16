CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert Ratings For Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Cisco Systems has an average price target of $61.6 with a high of $74.00 and a low of $55.00.

