CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Orion, MI

Dino Stroll At Canterbury Village This Weekend

By Maggie Meadows
US 103.1
US 103.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is as close to Jurassic Park as you can get. If you are looking for something to do with the entire family this weekend, Dino Stroll is it. Canterbury Village in Lake Orion will be will be transformed into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs throughout. You and your friends and family will stroll through this indoor dinosaur adventure and get up close and personal with almost 75 dinosaurs ranging from babies to life-size dinosaurs. Talk about making memories with your kdis, their heads are going to pop off from all of the excitement.

us103.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
US 103.1

Whose Live Anyway Tour Includes Five Michigan Dates

I think most people are aware of the television show Who's Line Is It Anyway? If you are not, it is a improvisational show that aired on ABC from 1998 to 2007. The show was first hosted by Drew Cary and later Aisha Tyler. Apparently it will be returning to TV next month. I had no idea until I started researching the Whose Live Anyway Tour.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Haunted Attraction Just Reopened in Ohio with 30,000 Live Bats

If Haunted Houses don't scare you anymore. How about 30,000 live bats during the Covid-19 pandemic?. Some people love to have the snot scared out of them every Halloween as they walk through a Haunted House. You have the usual suspects like a man in a hockey mask and a loud chainsaw with no chain. Then there are the rooms that randomly start rocking side to side. But if the usual Haunted House scares are no longer doing the trick, how about going 80 feet under the ground into a terrifying bat cave?
OHIO STATE
US 103.1

Ace Frehley Launches Fall Tour With Alice Cooper: Set List, Video

Ace Frehley returned to the stage Saturday night in Gilford, N.H., marking the first date of his fall tour opening for Alice Cooper. You can watch videos from the show below. The guitarist leaned heavily on Kiss classics and covers during his 12-song set, and did not perform any original songs from any of his solo albums.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Orion, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
Lake Orion, MI
Lifestyle
US 103.1

Scooter’s Hosting Witch Themed Charity Event In October

A great time for a great cause. In the theme of Halloween, Scooter's Bar & Grill is planning a bewitching event to benefit Shelter Animal Donations (SAD). If you are not familiar, SAD is a Fenton based group of volunteers for Genesee County Animal Control. The group helps create fundraising opportunities for all animals of the GCAC.
FENTON, MI
US 103.1

ZZ Top Warns Fans About ‘Outrageous’ Fake Dusty Hill Merchandise

ZZ Top were forced to warn fans to avoid buying fake merchandise that’s been released to cash in on the death of Dusty Hill. The 72-year-old passed away in his sleep in July, and was replaced by longtime band roadie Elwood Francis as a result of Hill's insistence that the band should continue without him. Frontman Billy Gibbons later confirmed that, although it would “require some completion work,” Hill’s vocals will be heard on the band’s next album.
MUSIC
US 103.1

A New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Is Coming Soon

The Lost Boys have been found again. A few years after The CW tried to turn the iconic 80s teen vampire movie into a television series, Warner Bros. will now instead attempt to mount a new film version. The stars will be Noah Jupe from the A Quiet Place franchise and Jaeden Martell from the recent It films. The director is Jonathan Entwhistle, whose previous work includes the recent series The End of the F—ing World and I Am Not Okay With This.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Canterbury#Pets
US 103.1

Wedding Couple Takes the Plunge on the Detroit River

In a unique wedding twist, the bride and groom got married on a historic Detroit mail boat. "Please Mr. Postman" was the debut record for the girl group the Marvelettes in 1961. It was the first song on the Motown record label to go to #1 on the charts. Another historic first in Detroit happened on the mail boat J.W. Wescott as Mike Slusne and Julie Warner said their vows and tied the knot on board. The groom told Fox 2 Detroit, "I said ‘let’s do something unique’ and they put it together for us."
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

The Most Popular Beer At Ford Field Is A Refreshing Surprise

When you go to Ford Field for a Lions game you have plenty of options for an ice cold beer, but one surprising brand stands above the rest. Maybe the most popular brand won't be that surprising to everyone, but it shocked me a little bit. Mainly because every time I think about getting a beer at a game in Detroit, Labatt's just seems like the logical choice. It's not even my favorite beer, but it was the staple of sporting events in Detroit for a long time. The other surprising thing about the most popular beer is that it is not one of the big names, it's a locally brewed Michigan favorite.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Blackstone’s Smokehouse To Host A Magical Luncheon

I certainly would not call myself a magician, but I have been known to make plenty of tequila shots disappear. All kidding aside, if you or your kids are into magic, Blackstone's Smokehouse is hosting a magic filled luncheon on Sunday, September 26th with Anthony Grupido. Doors will open the...
RESTAURANTS
US 103.1

Prizes Await with the Michigan Renaissance Festival Scavenger Hunt

Jousting and turkey legs await at the 2021 Michigan Renaissance Festival!. Weekends now through October 3rd, Holly, Michigan is the place to be for one of the most popular festivals in the state each year. Although there is more than enough fun to be had, we want to kick the excitement up a notch once again with a little challenge.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
US 103.1

25 Now Defunct Genesee County Bars We Miss and What They Are Now

Time for a trip down memory lane. Nightlife in Genesee County was much different 20 years ago. The days of packed nightclubs and late-night pubs are over. With the emergence of cell phones, Tinder, and cheap cases of Natty Light, no one really has to go out anymore. Today's kids can still achieve the same amount of filth and regret but using the three things listed above.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Bassist Roger Newell Dies at 73

Bassist Roger Newell, best known for his work with Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, has died at age 73. Newell suffered an aortic aneurysm on Sept. 10, following a long battle with cardiac illness. Newell performed on several of Wakeman's solo albums as a member of the English Rock Ensemble, including...
MUSIC
US 103.1

Jim Breuer Not Performing in MI Due To COVID Vaccine Mandate

Jim Breuer will no longer be performing at a Michigan venue because of vaccine mandates. On Friday, comedian and 'Saturday Night Live' alumni Jim Breuer, announced the cancellation of two shows that he had previously booked. One of those shows was at the Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal. The reason he decided to cancel the shows was that the venue, which is run by AEG Live, is requiring all guests have proof of vaccination to attend the show.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Brian May Duets With Younger Self in ‘Back to the Light’ Video

Queen guitarist Brian May released a new video to accompany his 1992 single “Back to the Light,” the title track of his recently reissued debut solo album from that year. In the clip, the present-day May is seen attending a Brian May Band concert in London, then taking the stage to appear alongside his younger self. The older footage was taken from a live video released in 1993. “I feel kind of affectionate looking back," May said in a statement. "Looking back at me 30 years ago, a young man with no idea of the incredible journey that was still to come."
MUSIC
US 103.1

Shove It Pumpkin Spice – Summer Is Not Over Yet

Once Labor Day Weekend is over - so many people jump right into fall. Summer FYI is not over - it officially ends on Wednesday, September 22nd which apparently is known as the first day of fall. I would think fall would begin on September 23rd, but not according to Google.
LIFESTYLE
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy