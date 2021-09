Through two games, defensive tackle Myles Murphy has emerged as a breakout player for this North Carolina defense, establishing himself as a force along the line. The sophomore has made huge gains in his strength and understanding of the game, and thus is beginning to scratch the surface of his potential. "I see a kid that's got a bright future and has been playing really well for us," said defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. Watch the above feature by Inside Carolina's Taylor Vippolis.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO