CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) opts for rehab instead of surgery, expected to miss eight weeks

By Jeremy Bergman
NFL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Fitzpatrick won't be going under the knife following his significant hip injury, but the Washington quarterback is still expected to miss about half of the 2021 season. The 38-year-old signal-caller is handling his injury "non-surgically," opting for rehab instead of surgery after suffering a hip subluxation in the Football Team's Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday on NFL NOW. Fitzpatrick is slated to miss around eight weeks, Rapoport added, though the QB could theoretically be back sooner.

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick Believed to Have 'Serious' Hip Injury; Will Undergo MRI

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is reportedly believed to have suffered a "serious" hip injury after exiting Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers early. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reportedly after Washington's season-opening 20-16 loss that Fitzpatrick may have suffered a hip subluxation and will undergo an MRI...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
chatsports.com

Report: WFT's Ryan Fitzpatrick Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks After Hip Injury

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to miss multiple weeks due to the hip injury he suffered against the Chargers on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. According to NFL Network, Fitzpatrick is believed to have suffered a hip subluxation and he will undergo an MRI on Monday morning...
NFL
chatsports.com

QB Kyle Shurmur signed to the practice squad; Ryan Fitzpatrick expected to miss extended time

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyle Shurmur, Pat Shurmur, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Football Team, Kyle Allen, Vanderbilt Commodores football, Ron Rivera. The Washington Football Team announced the signing of former Chiefs/Bengals QB Kyle Shurmur this morning. He went undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2019 and was signed by...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shurmur
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Ian Rapoport
Audacy

Caller claims Ryan Fitzpatrick injured his hip prior to Week 1… on a waterslide

Losing Ryan Fitzpatrick to a hip injury in his debut with the Washington Football Team was not the start to the season that D.C. natives were hoping for. He threw six passes, completing three of them for 13 yards, and that was that. Washington's offense couldn't get much going with or without Fitzpatrick against the Chargers, putting up the lowest passing yardage output (133) of any team in the league in Week 1.
NFL
NFL

'Gutty' performance from QB Taylor Heinicke keys Washington comeback

Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿'s addition to the Washington Football Team brought with it plenty of promise and possibilities. His departure in the season opener due to hip subluxation looked to be a deflating blow for the Football Team. Enter Taylor Heinicke﻿. Having memorably filled in for another injured veteran QB in the...
NFL
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Football Team#The Los Angeles Chargers#The New York Giants
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFL
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFL
E! News

How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning. As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy