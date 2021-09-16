Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) opts for rehab instead of surgery, expected to miss eight weeks
Ryan Fitzpatrick won't be going under the knife following his significant hip injury, but the Washington quarterback is still expected to miss about half of the 2021 season. The 38-year-old signal-caller is handling his injury "non-surgically," opting for rehab instead of surgery after suffering a hip subluxation in the Football Team's Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday on NFL NOW. Fitzpatrick is slated to miss around eight weeks, Rapoport added, though the QB could theoretically be back sooner.www.nfl.com
