Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) opts for rehab instead of surgery, expected to miss eight weeks

Losing Ryan Fitzpatrick to a hip injury in his debut with the Washington Football Team was not the start to the season that D.C. natives were hoping for. He threw six passes, completing three of them for 13 yards, and that was that. Washington's offense couldn't get much going with or without Fitzpatrick against the Chargers, putting up the lowest passing yardage output (133) of any team in the league in Week 1.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO