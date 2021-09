Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. Urban Meyer apparently has no plan to pull a Nick Saban and bolt back to the college ranks. One of the more-appealing coaching jobs, at any level of football, opened up Monday when USC fired Clay Helton, who posted a 46-24 record over his six-plus seasons leading the Trojans. Meyer’s name immediately came to the minds of football fans and media members alike. Not only is he one of the most-successful coaches in college football history, but his Jaguars were embarrassed in Week 1 by the Texans, who most projected to be the NFL’s worst team in 2021.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO