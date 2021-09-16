East Bay tiny homes mean big changes for homeless residents

SAN LEANDRO — After months of sleeping in her Jeep, unable to shower regularly, Donna Ohnstad was ready to give up. Her boyfriend had died, she’d lost the RV she’d been living in, and her unemployment benefits had ended. Then her Jeep broke down at the San Leandro Marina — so that’s where she stayed. She lived in constant fear that her beloved cat, Booger, would perish when the car got too hot during the day.