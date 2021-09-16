CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Leandro, CA

East Bay tiny homes mean big changes for homeless residents

By Marisa Kendall
Mercury News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN LEANDRO — After months of sleeping in her Jeep, unable to shower regularly, Donna Ohnstad was ready to give up. Her boyfriend had died, she’d lost the RV she’d been living in, and her unemployment benefits had ended. Then her Jeep broke down at the San Leandro Marina — so that’s where she stayed. She lived in constant fear that her beloved cat, Booger, would perish when the car got too hot during the day.

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda County, CA
Government
City
Mountain View, CA
Alameda County, CA
Society
San Leandro, CA
Government
San Leandro, CA
Society
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
County
Alameda County, CA
Local
California Government
City
San Leandro, CA
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiny Homes#Housing Project#East Bay#Jeep#Rv#Unhoused#Covid#Social Security
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy