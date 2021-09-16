‘Big Brother’ & ‘America’s Got Talent’ Top Finale-Filled Wednesday – Talesbuzz
America’s Got Talent and Big Brother ruled a finale-filled Wednesday, winning the top viewership and ratings spot, respectively. On the tails of its Tuesday-topping performance, the Season 16 finale of America’s Got Talent drew in a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.13 million viewers, per fast affiliates. The season ender, which as the most-watched program on Wednesday, saw magician Dustin Tavella impress the judges enough to win the $1 million grand prize and a residency at the Luxor in Las Vegas. Aiden Bryant was the Season 16 runner-up.talesbuzz.com
