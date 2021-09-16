CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big Brother’ & ‘America’s Got Talent’ Top Finale-Filled Wednesday – Talesbuzz

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s Got Talent and Big Brother ruled a finale-filled Wednesday, winning the top viewership and ratings spot, respectively. On the tails of its Tuesday-topping performance, the Season 16 finale of America’s Got Talent drew in a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.13 million viewers, per fast affiliates. The season ender, which as the most-watched program on Wednesday, saw magician Dustin Tavella impress the judges enough to win the $1 million grand prize and a residency at the Luxor in Las Vegas. Aiden Bryant was the Season 16 runner-up.

Dustin Tavella Is Who Won 'America's Got Talent' and Josh Blue Fans Are Freaking Out

It's official: The winner of America's Got Talent season 16 is magician Dustin Tavella. Dustin first stepped in front of AGT judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel earlier this summer during the audition round. Once Dustin moved on to the next round, he quickly became a fan favorite, despite going up against many equally outstanding performers such as Léa Kyle, Victory Brinker, Aidan Bryant and the Northwell Health Nurse Choir.
Virginia man wins America's Got Talent Season 16!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia resident and Magician Dustin Tavella has been named the winner of season 16 of America's Got Talent. Tavella won the show's $1 million grand prize and will join "America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE" stage show at Luxor Hotel and Casino. "America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE" begins on Nov. 4 and will run Wednesday – Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. inside Luxor Theater.
9-Year-Old Opera Star Falls Short in Final Round of 'America's Got Talent'

Nine-year-old opera singer Victory Brinker captivated Pittsburgh with her historic ascent on America's Got Talent, becoming the first-ever contestant to earn a Golden Buzzer from all four judges. But when the top five vote-getters were announced Wednesday night, the Latrobe native's name was not among them. Brinker was the third...
Brooke Simpson makes a statement on America's Got Talent

HOLLISTER — During Wednesday's "America's Got Talent" episode on NBC, Hollister native Brooke Simpson finished fourth in the top five finalists. Since the beginning of season 16 on June 1, contestants battled it out on stage with performances ranging in comedic acts, singing, dancing, acrobatics and magicians. Final performances were held Tuesday, where viewers could vote for their favorite competitor leading up to revealing the winner on AGT's episode the following night.
'America's Got Talent' Sets Season Finale Guest Performers As NBC Competition Remains Top Summer Series

America's Got Talent's 16th season is set to end this week with one performer set to walk away with the $1M grand prize. The show's top ten finalists will be joined by a swathe of celebrity guests on the show on Wednesday September 15 including Idina Menzel, Pentatonix, Bishop Briggs, George Lopez, Rico Rodriguez, Olympic Silver Medal gymnasts Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner and AGT season nine winner and Las Vegas headliner Mat Franco, The winner will be named tomorrow night and along with the grand prize will join America's Got Talent Las Vegas Live at Luxor Hotel and Casino this fall. The...
'America's Got Talent' predictions: 5 semifinalists advancing to finale will be Josh Blue, Northwell Nurse Choir …

All week long, "America's Got Talent" viewers have been making their predictions for which of the semifinalists from Group 2 will be advancing to the finale, and the results are in. The five acts most likely to get the green light during Wednesday's results show are: singer Brooke Simpson, comedian Josh Blue, quick-change artist Lea Kyle, chorale group Northwell Nurse Choir and opera girl Victory Brinker. Do you agree or disagree with our users' "AGT" odds? Be sure to make your predictions before the September 8 episode airs live on NBC. At the other end of the spectrum, our "America's Got...
Who Will Win America's Got Talent 2021? After Watching Every Episode and Speaking to the Judges, Here Are Our Predictions

If history is any indicator of who will win America's Got Talent season 16, the title and the $1 million prize will go to either a singer or a magician, and most likely one of the Golden Buzzers, as history also demonstrates that every year except one since its introduction six seasons ago, a Golden Buzzer has won the competition. Season 13 when magician Shim Lim won is the exception, but in so saying, he was a magic man!
This magician just won 'America's Got Talent'

On Wednesday night, "America's Got Talent" crowned magician Dustin Tavella the Season 16 winner. Throughout his run on "AGT," the magician from Virginia Beach impressed fans and judges as he intertwined heartwarming stories about his family — everything from adopting his two children to his love for his wife — with sleight of hand and other magic tricks.
Colorado comedian advances to semi-finals on 'America's Got Talent'

LOS ANGELES — Denver-based stand-up comedian Josh Blue is headed to the semi-finals of "America's Got Talent." Blue will be performing in the semis of "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. on 9NEWS. The winner of NBC's "Last Comic Standing" in 2006, Blue has performed at...
What America's Got Talent's Northwell Health Nurse Choir Didn't Expect From Going Last In The Final Performance

The end of America's Got Talent Season 16 has come, and the group of ten finalists included all of the golden buzzer winners who didn't have to withdraw from competition. None of those five fell short in their last performances before their fates fell into the hands of voters for the last time. Judge Howie Mandel has stood by Northwell Health Nurse Choir, who won his golden buzzer, all season long, and they closed out the final night of performances with a show-stopping rendition of Rachel Platten's "Stand By You." And it turns out that something unexpected has come out of their AGT journey and going last on the final night.
Nightbirde is the Real Winner of 'America's Got Talent' Season 16

America's Got Talent Season 16 came to an end with Dustin Tavella named the winner. Those of us that have been following the season from the very beginning know that one Golden Buzzer was missing from the finale. Nightbirde dropped out of the competition due to her ongoing cancer battle. Had she stayed in the competition, she would have walked away with the $1 million prize.
Nightbirde says it's 'so hard' not performing at 'America's Got Talent' finals amid cancer battle

The fan-favorite singer who withdrew from "America's Got Talent" amid a battle with cancer shared an emotional message during the show's season finale. Jane Marczewski, who performs under the stage name Nightbirde, wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday that it's "so hard for me to not be on the @agt stage for the finals this week." "I bet you never saw someone win so hard and lose so hard at ...
'America's Got Talent': Who Took Home Season 16's Top Prize?

And just like that, another season of "America's Got Talent" wrapped up last night in one of their most dramatic Grand Finales yet. Although the show battled to stay relevant with major dips in viewership over the past year, plenty of people tuned in last night. What were they competing for again? Just a small pool of prize money in the value of $1 million dollars. Oh yeah, and a resident performance spot at "America's Got Talent Las Vegas Live" at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.
