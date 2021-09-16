‘Big Brother’ & ‘America’s Got Talent’ Top Finale-Filled Wednesday – Talesbuzz

The end of America's Got Talent Season 16 has come, and the group of ten finalists included all of the golden buzzer winners who didn't have to withdraw from competition. None of those five fell short in their last performances before their fates fell into the hands of voters for the last time. Judge Howie Mandel has stood by Northwell Health Nurse Choir, who won his golden buzzer, all season long, and they closed out the final night of performances with a show-stopping rendition of Rachel Platten's "Stand By You." And it turns out that something unexpected has come out of their AGT journey and going last on the final night.

