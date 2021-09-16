CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Top nurse at HCA to retire after 30 years

By Staff Reports
Nashville Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHCA Healthcare chief nursing officer Jane Englebright is retiring after nearly 30 years with the company, with another longtime nursing executive set to take her place. Englebright has been the top nurse at HCA since 2007 when the position was created, having built her way to the top after joining the company in 1992 as a critical care nurse at Lewisville Medical Center in Texas. She will continue to serve as an adviser to the company until 2022, according to a press release.

www.nashvillepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

HCA Healthcare Names Sammie Mosier Chief Nurse Executive; Jane Englebright to Retire After Nearly 30 Years of Service

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021-- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced that Sammie Mosier will assume the role of senior vice president, chief nurse executive, effective December 1, 2021. She will succeed Jane Englebright, Ph.D., who will retire at the end of the year. The chief nurse executive role leads the nursing agenda in advancing the practice of nursing among HCA Healthcare’s more than 90,000 nurses working in its hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other care sites.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Longest-tenured hospital administrator in US to retire after 56 years

James Elrod, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System in Shreveport, La., will retire Sept. 30. Jerry Fielder II has been named Mr. Elrod's successor. James Elrod began his career at Willis-Knighton at the age of 27. He is the longest-tenured hospital administrator in the U.S., having served 56 years, according to a Sept. 11 statement.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Nashville Post

Brookdale executive resigns

Cindy Kent, the executive vice president and president of senior living communities at Brentwood-based Brookdale Senior Living, has resigned. Kent will leave the senior living giant effective Oct. 1, according to company filings, to pursue an opportunity outside of the industry. The company has not yet announced her replacement. “During...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Nashville Post

Spiras taps local exec to be CFO

Months off the close of a $14 million Series B fundraise, Nashville-based home health company Spiras Health has appointed a chief financial officer to its leadership team. Steven Davidson stepped into the role earlier this month after more than six years serving as CFO for Brentwood-based health plan Onlife Health. Davidson also worked for Franklin-based Healthways (now Tivity Health) for 12 years as senior director of finance and enterprise finance and pricing leader.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

Delta Dental appoints chief diversity officer

Dental insurer Delta Dental of Tennessee has promoted Shanda Brown to chief diversity officer. Previously the vice president of corporate and community engagement, Brown has been with the company since 1997 when she was hired as an auditor. Since then, she has overseen provider relations, quality control, human resources and operations.
BUSINESS
wbrc.com

UAB no longer mandating employees to be vaccinated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Hospital is no longer requiring employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine, about one month after mandating the shot. UAB officials said they are reversing the vaccine mandate while they wait for details from the government about a potential federal mandate, but state leaders said this reversal wont make a huge impact right now.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hca Healthcare#Healthcare System#Ambulatory Care#Veteran#National Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Nashville Post

Ascension announces $110M plan to expand Murfreesboro hospital

Leaders at Ascension Saint Thomas on Thursday announced a $110 million expansion at their Rutherford County hospital, once again competing with Vanderbilt University Medical Center for market share in the growing region. According to a press release, the proposed project will increase Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford’s bed count from 358...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Nashville Post

Patterson IP adds COO

Boutique firm Patterson Intellectual Property Law has hired David Rue as the office’s chief operating officer. Rue, an attorney, has spent most of his career in operations, business development and management roles, including as an independent consultant and at law firms and other businesses. As COO, he will focus on operations and strategic development, according to a release.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

VUMC to pitch new hospital in Murfreesboro

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is trying again to build a hospital in Rutherford County after the state denied their initial proposal last year. Officials with the medical center on Wednesday announced they intend to file a certificate of need request to Tennessee’s Health Services and Development Agency to build a $144 million, 42-bed hospital in the same location at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Interstate 840 in Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, TN
steamboatradio.com

Memorial Regional Health in Craig has to require COVID Vaccines

Memorial Regional Health in Craig will have to require all employees, direct contractors and support staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19, with the first dose by the end of the month and the second dose by Oct. 31. Religious and medical exemptions will be closely monitored and reviewed by the...
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Is there another ambulance service in Craig?

The answer is yes, but its operator says there’s no way it could handle the volume that would be required without the MRH service or a Health Services District. As questions continue to swirl around a ballot measure in Moffat County that would create a new taxing district to fund a county-wide ambulance service, one common question has a fairly definitive — if complex — answer.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
WOOD

W. MI hospitals work to keep up with patient increase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hospital capacity in West Michigan is getting stretched thin with some health systems having to push back elective surgeries and reassign staff. The hospitals with a low capacity are working to free up space but continue to have a significant portion of resources being used to treat COVID-19 patients.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy