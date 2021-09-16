Top nurse at HCA to retire after 30 years

HCA Healthcare chief nursing officer Jane Englebright is retiring after nearly 30 years with the company, with another longtime nursing executive set to take her place. Englebright has been the top nurse at HCA since 2007 when the position was created, having built her way to the top after joining the company in 1992 as a critical care nurse at Lewisville Medical Center in Texas. She will continue to serve as an adviser to the company until 2022, according to a press release.