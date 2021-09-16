CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 firefighters hospitalized after fire sends smoke billowing from Southwest DC building

Firefighters extinguished a fire on the roof of a building that will be Metro's future headquarters.

Centre Daily

Firefighters respond to 3-alarm building fire in Union Township

Numerous fire companies from across the region responded Monday afternoon to a 3-alarm building fire in Union Township. Citizens Hook and Ladder Fire Company was first called to 1052 Egypt Hollow Road at about 12:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a fire in a garage attached to the house, according to dispatch reports.
UNION COUNTY, PA
guthrienewspage.com

Firefighters keep mower fire away from home

The cloud of smoke over the city on Thursday afternoon appeared to be more than a lawnmower. The Guthrie Fire Department responded to the 600 block of S. Broad Street at around 1 p.m. for a lawnmower on fire. Heavy smoke in the air could be seen for several blocks....
GUTHRIE, OK
thechiefnews.com

Photos / Advisory follows structure fire that sends 1 person to the hospital

Columbia County fire agencies are hopeful predicted rain showers this coming weekend will help ease the current high fire danger outside. Inside, Scappoose Fire is urging residents to be alert about cooking fires. Scappoose firefighters rushed to reports of a burning manufactured home just before 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13,...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
CBS Sacramento

2 Vacaville Homes Damaged In Fire; 2 Firefighters Taken To Hospital

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Two firefighters had to be taken to the hospital during the battle against a fire that damaged two houses in Vacaville late Friday morning. Scene of the fire. (Credit: Vacaville Fire Department) The scene was along 1900 block of Marshall Road. Crews arrived a little after 11 a.m. and found a heavy fire coming from the garage of one home. Flames were also starting to spread to the home next door, firefighters say. Crews went to work quickly and were able to get the flames under control within an hour, but not before one home was heavily damaged. The second home involved also sustained moderate damage, officials say. One firefighter suffered a medical emergency during the battle and had to be taken to the hospital, the department says. A second firefighter also suffered a minor eye injury and had to be transported as well. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
VACAVILLE, CA
WKRN

Apartment fire sends 1 to hospital in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating the cause of an apartment fire early Sunday morning. It happened in the 1400 block of Jackson Street. When crews arrived on the scene, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from a unit on the second floor. Everyone was...
NASHVILLE, TN
Boston Globe

Heavy fire in Brighton leaves one dead, sends three to hospital

A 3-alarm fire that broke out in Brighton early Monday morning claimed the life of one resident, the Boston Fire Department said. Two firefighters and one resident also were transported to an area hospital. Officials responded to the fire at 32 Perthshire Road at about 12:30 a.m., the department tweeted.
BOSTON, MA
WXII 12

Browns Summit house fire kill one, sends two people to hospital

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — A house fire in Browns Summit Monday morning sent three people to a local hospital. One of them has died. The Guilford County Fire Marshal’s office said Northeast Guilford Fire Department and other aid agencies were called to the 7700 block of Locust Grove Drive at 7:15 a.m.
BROWNS SUMMIT, NC
thepress.net

Firefighter hospitalized with minor injuries after fire truck overturns

Update (4:30 p.m. on Sept. 7) One East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries after the water tender he was driving en route to a vegetation fire overturned on West Cypress Road in Oakley around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. Steve Aubert, fire marshal with...
OAKLEY, CA
Fox 59

Large west side fire at recycling facility billows black smoke

INDIANAPOLIS — Fire crews are responding to a salvage yard in Wayne Township after a fire broke out Saturday morning. The Wayne Township Fire Department said the fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Hanna Auto Salvage. No employees were working at the time the fire started. More than...
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
Boston 25 News WFXT

One person dead, firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — One resident is dead, and a Southborough firefighter is now in the hospital after a major two-alarm house fire on Maple Street in Northborough. The Northborough fire chief told Boston 25 News crews responded to the scene at approximately 4:20 a.m., where they found flames reaching 20 to 30 feet high inside the multi-family unit that housed seven people.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Star-Tribune

Casper fire sends two to hospital

A fire on East Second Street in Casper on Wednesday morning sent two people to the hospital, Casper Fire-EMS said. Fire officials said they weren't releasing additional information about the patients at this time. Rescue crews arrived shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday after a report of smoke in the...
CASPER, WY
KMBC.com

House fire in Shawnee, Kansas, sends one person to the hospital

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Shawnee firefighters responded to a house fire in the 10300 block of W. 61st St. A Shawnee Fire Department public information officer says the fire is now under control and the home did sustain some damage. One person in the home was...
SHAWNEE, KS
Journal-News

Serious crash involving West Chester fire truck sends woman to hospital

West Chester Twp. fire crews “immediately transitioned” from being accident victims to rescuers following a serous accident on West Chester Road this morning. A woman has been transported to West Chester Hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries after she collided with Fire Engine 71 at around 10:30 a.m. Police Captain Seth Hagaman said the fire fighters tried to take evasive action but ended up in a ditch on West Chester Road between Turfway Trail and Interstate 75.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
