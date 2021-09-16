CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Becoming Cousteau’ Director Explains How Explorer Went From Exploiting Nature to Protecting It (Video)

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
TIFF ’21: ”As he matured and began to see, literally before his very eyes, places he had been diving, disintegrating,“ Liz Garbus says. Liz Garbus’ documentary “Becoming Cousteau” uncovers troves of unseen footage from the voyages and explorations of aquatic star and pioneer Jacques Cousteau. But it also charts his own growth from entertainer to environmentalist and provides a framework for how society needs to evolve on similar issues of climate change.

Related
Middletown Press

Liz Garbus on Her Toronto Doc 'Becoming Cousteau'

National Geographic first approached Liz Garbus at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival about directing a documentary focused on French sea explorer Jacques Cousteau. Garbus, who grew up watching David Wolper’s ABC series “The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau,” was intrigued. So, for the next four years she and her production team researched the iconic oceanographer, filmmaker and conservationist. Then in 2019, after years of negotiating, the Cousteau Society granted the Oscar-nominated director exclusive access to a treasure trove of never-before-seen archival video and audio footage, which allowed Garbus to create the intimate, engaging doc that she originally intended upon. The result is “Becoming Cousteau,” which screens at the Toronto International Film Festival. Garbus talked to Variety about the film.
MOVIES
Deadline

“Astronaut Of The Sea”: ‘Becoming Cousteau’ Filmmakers On Incredible Marine Explorer-Conservationist Jacques Cousteau — TIFF Studio

Filmmaker Liz Garbus is nominated for an Emmy this year for directing an episode of the Hulu dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale, but she isn’t abandoning her work in documentary. Garbus’s latest nonfiction film, Becoming Cousteau, holds its international premiere at TIFF following an unveiling earlier this month at Telluride....
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Toronto International Film Festival 2021 Review – Becoming Cousteau

A look at the life, passions, achievements, and tragedies surrounding the famous explorer and environmentalist Jacques Cousteau, featuring an archive of his newly restored footage. Veteran filmmaker Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?) knows the merits of a documentary that skirts glossy presentational tricks and simply gets to the point,...
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

TIFF 2021: Listening to Kenny G, Becoming Cousteau, Jagged

The profile doc is a tough form to navigate. They so often come off as little more than hagiography, hitting life highlights of public figures in a manner that does little to humanize them. The truth is that no documentarian is going to dedicate the time to make a profile doc without interest in the subject, but that interest can often lead to placing people on pedestals in a manner that just doesn’t lead to insightful filmmaking. Two of the best profile docs of the year premiered at TIFF and they work because of how carefully their talented filmmakers avoid the standard traps of the genre. A third film will work more for the fans, even if its subject surprisingly disagrees.
MOVIES
Liz Garbus
Jacques Cousteau
IN THIS ARTICLE
