‘Becoming Cousteau’ Director Explains How Explorer Went From Exploiting Nature to Protecting It (Video)
TIFF ’21: ”As he matured and began to see, literally before his very eyes, places he had been diving, disintegrating,“ Liz Garbus says. Liz Garbus’ documentary “Becoming Cousteau” uncovers troves of unseen footage from the voyages and explorations of aquatic star and pioneer Jacques Cousteau. But it also charts his own growth from entertainer to environmentalist and provides a framework for how society needs to evolve on similar issues of climate change.www.thewrap.com
