Dennis Schröder Makes Fun Of Himself For Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract
Dennis Schröder fumbled the bag in a major way this offseason, allegedly turning down an $84 million extension on his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers before his free agency stock took a tumble. When it was all said and done, Schröder agreed to a one-year contract with the Boston Celtics worth $5.9 million, which is obviously much less than what he could have added to his bank account. Despite the news inciting a meme parade on social media, Schröder isn't letting the trolls get to him.www.lakers365.com
