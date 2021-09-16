CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dennis Schröder Makes Fun Of Himself For Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDennis Schröder fumbled the bag in a major way this offseason, allegedly turning down an $84 million extension on his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers before his free agency stock took a tumble. When it was all said and done, Schröder agreed to a one-year contract with the Boston Celtics worth $5.9 million, which is obviously much less than what he could have added to his bank account. Despite the news inciting a meme parade on social media, Schröder isn't letting the trolls get to him.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakers365.com

Podcast: Can Malik Monk help make the Lakers backcourt rotation bulletproof?

With training camp soon on the horizon, the Lakers and their fans will finally get their first glimpses of the retooled roster. Beyond the likes of seeing Russell Westbrook don the purple and gold for the first time, and keeping an eagle's eye on how every new player meshes, one of the most interesting participants the team added is not a grizzled veteran, but a 23-year-old. When Malik Monk signed with the Lakers in the offseason, he did so with little fanfare.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Fun: It’s That Time of the Year. NBA 2K22 is Out.

The Lakers likely won’t be having team bonding events with video games like younger teams, but that likely won’t have much of an effect on the popularity of the team, especially when we’re talking about the NBA 2K series. NBA 2K22 dropped yesterday, September 10, and as always, the buzz...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Schröder
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Discusses Role Frank Vogel Played In His Return

Like many of the other members on the roster, Rajon Rondo makes a return to the Los Angeles Lakers and looks to secure another title in the storied franchise. Rondo was instantly linked to the Lakers as soon as his buyout from the Memphis Grizzlies was complete, and the veteran looks to fill the locker room role that was vacated after Jared Dudley moved on to the Dallas Mavericks as an assistant coach.
NBA
lakers365.com

Aaron Larsuel, Anthony Irwin to co-host ‘The Hook,’ a national NBA show through the lens of the Lakers

This week on "The Anthony Irwin Show," we have some incredibly exciting news: We're adding a show to the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast Feed. Every Friday afternoon on "The Hook," Aaron Larsuel and I will be examining the NBA in a broader sense, while obviously still focusing on the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron has worked in multiple NBA front offices, and most recently was the co-host of "The Official Lakers Podcast.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Chris Bosh Reveals Lesson Learned From Kobe Bryant During Hall Of Fame Speech

When it comes to the greatest US Men's Olympic basketball teams ever put together, there are many who believe the 2008 'Redeem Team' edition is the greatest. Captained by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, the team also featured the likes of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard and Chris Bosh. One thing that happens with these Olympic teams is that these players who are usually battling each other during the NBA season, get to now be teammates and truly see t...
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers Rumors: Kenneth Faried to Hold Free-Agent Workout with LA

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly hosting free-agent forward Kenneth Faried for a workout this week, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Faried, 31, is an eight-year NBA veteran who has spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets. The 6'8 power forward played briefly for the Chinese Basketball Association's Zhejiang Lions during the 2019-20 season, and then after playing nowhere in 2020-21, he was part of the Portland Trail Blazers' 2021 summer-league roster.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Said And Done#The Los Angeles Lakers
lakers365.com

What if the Lakers traded for Buddy Hield instead of Russell Westbrook?

For most of July, it seemed like the Los Angeles Lakers had a trade lined up for Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield. Those rumblings only grew stronger when Montrezl Harrell exercised the $9.72 million player option in his contract, allowing the Lakers to seamlessly match Hield's salary. The deal was practically done — even Kyle Kuzma thought so.
NBA
lakers365.com

The Mysterious Staff Moves The Lakers Made This Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers overhauled their roster this offseason, with the exceptions of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker. However, as wild as their summer was, the moves surrounding the Lakers' coaching and training staffs were equivalently mysterious. On the heels of the Lakers' formalizing the additions of assistant coaches David Fizdale and John Lucas III and announcing the hiring of new Head Athletic Trainer Roger Sancho and promotion of Ed Streit to Head Strength and Condi...
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ‘Excited’ For LeBron James To Surpass Him As NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer

All his career, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has emphasized that he is a playmaker first and that he is always looking to help his teammates succeed. However, James is so talented and gifted that he is also able to score almost at will, especially when he has his jumper going. Entering Year 19, James is currently third on the NBA's all-time points list with 35,367 points.
NBA
lakers365.com

Carmelo Anthony: These Lakers are title or bust

What's true in Brooklyn is also true in Los Angeles, at least says Carmelo Anthony, who joined LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in the Lakers' pursuit of an NBA title. The Nets have not shied away from setting championship expectations for a roster headlined by Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Anthony, who joined the Lakers this offseason after two seasons in ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lakers365.com

Top Moments: Lakers complete 5th ‘three-peat’ in NBA history

Starting with the George Mikan-led Minneapolis Lakers (1952-54) to Bill Russell's legendary Boston Celtics that won eight consecutive titles (1959-1966), through the Jordan era Chicago Bulls (1991-93, 1996-98) only four times had an NBA team won three or more consecutive championships before the Lakers in 2000-02. Since Riley coined the phrase "Three-Peat," only four major professional sports teams have won three consecutive championships.
NBA
lakers365.com

This LeBron James And Russell Westbrook On-Court Photo Will Get Laker Fans Hyped

Los Angeles Lakers new superstar duo in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook is poised to be one of the most dynamic pairs in the league this season. On Wednesday, Laker Nation finally got a glimpse of the two former MVPs hit the floor in training camp as the pair looks to get back in the lab ahead of the upcoming 21-22 campaign. That's a handful of MVP trophies in one photo (via Lakers): Westbrook is the latest superstar addition to the already-loaded Lakers roster which has James and eight-time ...
NBA
lakers365.com

John Lucas III’s Father Believes He Will Be Good Fit For Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers roster was overturned for the third offseason in a row, but this time the sidelines also experienced a shake-up. Former lead assistant Jason Kidd left the Lakers in order to become the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks while Lionel Hollins decided to leave after the two sides could not agree to terms on an extension. Additionally, valued veteran Jared Dudley retired from the NBA and joined Kidd on the bench in Dallas.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony on Pursuit of a Title: ‘Everything Else Should Be Irrelevant’

Carmelo Anthony knows he'll likely have the smallest individual role of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The future Hall of Famer doesn't care, so long as he's hoisting a Larry O'Brien trophy at the end of the season. "I reached a lot of the individual goals, but there's only one thing right now for me," Anthony told Mark Medina of USA Today.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers move on with Marc Gasol likely heading back to Spain

The situation, by the end of the season, was toxic enough that multiple people with the Lakers felt like Gasol was undoubtedly on his way out following end-of-season meetings. It's why there were those who didn't believe it when Gasol said he planned on being back with the Lakers during a rough Olympics run with the Spanish national team. Now, it's likely Gasol will join a team in Spain to continue his career.
NBA
lakers365.com

Projecting The Depth Chart For The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers

The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers roster is, finally, nearly complete. Remarkably, after the departure of Marc Gasol, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker look like they'll be the only returning pieces from last season, barring a belated re-signing of Wesley Matthews (which would be smart, by the way). Los Angeles is the oldest and most accomplished team in the NBA.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believes GOAT Debate Can Never Be Settled

There are very few debates in sports that can cause more heated arguments than that of the greatest player of all-time. Whether someone has Michael Jordan, or one of many Los Angeles Lakers legends such as LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Magic Johnson, people will argue vehemently as to why that person is at the top and just as passionately about why someone else isn't.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Devontae Cacok Leaves Lakers

Yesterday, the Lakers signed forward Cameron Oliver to essentially complete their depth, so Devontae Cacock signing elsewhere was probably easy to see coming. Cacok signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers to play in the 2019 NBA Summer League after going undrafted from UNC Wilmington. As a Laker, he split time between LA and the South Bay Lakers in the G-league.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy