Topeka, KS

Topeka man raped runaway underage girl, district attorney says

By Mark Feuerborn
KSNT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have arrested a man Thursday accused of raping a runaway girl who was staying with him. Back on Feb. 24, 2021, the runaway minor contacted law enforcement and told them she had been raped by Blake Andrew Sample, a man she was staying with, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Investigators looked into the case and ultimately got a warrant to search an apartment at 1307 SW Harrison. The search results ended with Sample’s arrest Thursday morning.

