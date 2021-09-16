The Incredible Story Of Lachhiman Gurung, The One-Handed Hero Of World War II
A Nepalese Gurkha soldier who fought for Britain, Lachhiman Gurung fended off 200 Japanese soldiers in May 1945 — after losing his right hand to a grenade blast. Lachhiman Gurung was a Gurkha warrior from Nepal, fighting for the British during World War II. Known for their tenacity in battle, Gurkhas were highly coveted soldiers throughout history. Besides already being known as a tough fighter, Gurung continued to battle his Japanese enemies — even after losing his fingers and an eye.allthatsinteresting.com
