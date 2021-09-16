The Incredible Story Of Lachhiman Gurung, The One-Handed Hero Of World War II

The exploits of the “greatest generation” were recalled Saturday during a World War II reenactment and encampment in Lititz. Presented by the Lititz Historical Foundation, the reenactment set up camp at Mary Oehme Gardens, behind the Johannes Mueller House on East Main Street, and featured more than 20 reenactors, Rosie the Riveter and 1940s-era displays and artifacts. Included among the displays were a room-by-room walk-through of a typical home of the 1940s and a display of World War II items once owned, used or worn by soldiers who served.

LITITZ, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO