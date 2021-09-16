'Nobody wants to lose to the other team': OSMS nurses, doctors set to battle in Fox Cities Marathon relay

APPLETON – It’s not the Hatfields and the McCoys or even Ali vs. Frazier. This might be more like "Grey’s Anatomy" vs. "ER," but in running shoes. Nurses and doctors from Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists will compete against each other in a friendly rivalry Sunday during the relay event as part of the Community First Fox Cities Marathon. OSMS is the sponsor for the Health & Wellness Expo.