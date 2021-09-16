CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Appleton, WI

'Nobody wants to lose to the other team': OSMS nurses, doctors set to battle in Fox Cities Marathon relay

Post-Crescent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON – It’s not the Hatfields and the McCoys or even Ali vs. Frazier. This might be more like "Grey’s Anatomy" vs. "ER," but in running shoes. Nurses and doctors from Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists will compete against each other in a friendly rivalry Sunday during the relay event as part of the Community First Fox Cities Marathon. OSMS is the sponsor for the Health & Wellness Expo.

www.postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neenah, WI
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Marathon, WI
Appleton, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Appleton, WI
Health
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Half Marathon#Running Shoes#Osms#Mccoys#Uw Oshkosh Fox Cities#Thedacare#Competitive Walk Division
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy