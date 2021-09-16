What is Distress Tolerance? A Therapist Explains Why It's Your Easy Pandemic-Era Coping Tool

At work, the to-do list is long. So long that sometimes it sabotages your ability to check in with your mental health and attend to the emotions that you experience throughout the workday. (Heck, some days are so busy we can barely remember to refill our water bottle.) Still, burnout is real and we’re simultaneously feeling all the things as some of us return to office environments in a pandemic while others continue to Zoom with bosses from their bedrooms. (Those work/life boundaries are getting weird, no?) That’s why we checked in with Carson Tate, founder of Working Simply and author of Own It. Love It. Make It Work: How to Make Any Job Your Dream Job about a few simple actions we can take to tend to (vs. tamp down) our emotional health at work.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO