Adam Kinzinger Blasts Groups Aiming to 'Overthrow' Government, Calls Them 'Bored People'
"It is time for the Republican Party to denounce militia-ism," the GOP lawmaker urged.www.newsweek.com
Arent militias backed by the constitution? “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state...”
CRT teaches young children that whites are evil. Now Christians who "cling to their Bibles and guns" (Obama quote) are the greatest terror threat? Pay attention people, Jews were demonized first, then came the death camps.
this is the reason why I am an independent voter I would vote for this conservative in a minute
