The 2022 Subaru WRX Is All Grown-up with Places to Go
Here at Car and Driver, we take our title pretty seriously. We rarely, reluctantly relinquish control of the wheel. But if we must, we're glad it's to someone like Scott Speed. A three-time Global Rallycross winner, Speed has raced in practically every series, including Formula 1, NASCAR, and Formula E. Speed signed with Subaru Rally Team USA in 2019, which makes him the ideal hot shoe to introduce us to the new 2022 WRX.www.caranddriver.com
