Chicago, IL

The Best Airbnb Chicago Rentals for a Chic Windy City Trip

By Gabriela Ullo a
architecturaldigest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoasting a vibrant art scene, an unparalleled restaurant and bar roster, and enough cultural attractions to easily fill several itineraries, Chicago makes a strong case for being your next vacation getaway. It’s a good thing there is a more-than-robust list of Chicago Airbnb rentals so you and your party have plenty of options. With eye-catching architecture and a diverse landscape, the Windy City brings forth a hustle and bustle exclusive to its borders. Whether you’re hoping to catch a Cubs game or roam an array of museums, the possibilities are truly endless. And if you thought the tourist attractions end there, think again. During your stay, be sure to make a pit stop at one of the many jaw-dropping beaches lining Lake Michigan before heading back to the comfort of your own private rental. Read on for our favorite Airbnbs in one of the best American cities.

www.architecturaldigest.com

