Grow The Word

“Draw near to God and He will draw near to you.”. There is something about being near someone. Nearness brings comfort, companionship and unity. When two people draw near to one another there is a mutual attraction. However, if only one draws near the other, there is discord and it’s a chase. Yet, Scripture assures us that when we draw near to God, He will draw near to us. This means we never chase after God because as soon as we begin to head in the direction of God, He’s also heading in our direction.www.swiowanewssource.com
