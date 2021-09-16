CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Grow The Word

swiowanewssource.com
 4 days ago

“Draw near to God and He will draw near to you.”. There is something about being near someone. Nearness brings comfort, companionship and unity. When two people draw near to one another there is a mutual attraction. However, if only one draws near the other, there is discord and it’s a chase. Yet, Scripture assures us that when we draw near to God, He will draw near to us. This means we never chase after God because as soon as we begin to head in the direction of God, He’s also heading in our direction.

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
bctv.org

Word of the Week: Premiere

Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
ADVOCACY
Statesville Record & Landmark

Weekly Word of Encouragement

At this, Job got up and tore his robe and shaved his head. Then he fell to the ground in worship and said: “Naked I came from my mother’s womb, and naked I will depart. The LORD gave and the LORD has taken away. May the name of the LORD be praised.” In all this, Job did not sin by charging God with wrongdoing. — Job 1:20-22.
RELIGION
stardem.com

Words of wisdom in troubled times

“How easy it is, in times of ease, for us to become dependent on our routines, on the established order of our day-to-day existence, to carry us along.” These words greeted subscribers to the monthly spiritual magazine Magnificat 20 years ago, on the morning after the 9/11 attacks on the United States. The meditations in Magnificat (whose digital arm can be found at us.magnificat.net — a daily gift in my life) are chosen months in advance. There was no way for the editors to know what we all would be facing on Sept. 12, 2001. Many people saw a divine hand in that selection. It certainly helped hearts. It can again.
RELIGION
harlanenterprise.net

PALAVERING WITH BEULAH: Communication words

Once while I was in the hospital I overheard a Dr asking a geriatric patient what the date was, the patient did not know, so the Dr asked who the President was, the patient wasn’t sure about that either. The nurses and Drs would sometimes ask me that stuff too. I told them the date I saw written on the chart on the wall (hoping it was up-dated that morning) and told them I did not care, in my situation, who was president. Drs, nurses, etc. want to judge us by their calendars and we aren’t even running one…a sick old lady does not care what the date is, much less what day of the week it is. No one brought us a newspaper that day. You know you can’t trust the news programs and why watch those when you can watch Price is Right? They should ask us how much a box of Tide Pods cost or a new car, or what’s behind door number three.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watching And Waiting
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Cross Words: The effect of grace

Does the grace of God have an effect in your life?. The apostle Paul writes, “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast. For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them” (Eph. 2:8-10 ESV).
RELIGION
normsmilfordblog.com

Be careful with your words…

Pastor Freed used this quote today in his blog, Jack’s Winning Words – “Lord, keep your arm around my shoulder and your hand over my mouth.” (Unknown) Also today’s quote of the day from a site that I get a daily feed from had this quote – “To be careful with people and with words was a rare and beautiful thing.” (Benjamin Alire Sáenz)
RELIGION
timesvirginian.com

Words from the Chamber

At the chamber’s annual Bike Night on Aug. 7, held at Courtland Festival Park, at least a half dozen people commented to me that the park was such an amazing venue and that we should hold more such events there. On Saturday night, in combination with the Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival committee, we did just that. There are some positive things to report about the event, but the attendance was far below expectations.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WashingtonExaminer

Word of the Week: 'Person-first'

Let’s begin with a reminder that an Afghan is a noun for a person, an afghan is a wool shawl, and an Afghani is a unit of currency, though a Pakistani is a guy. Country suffixes are complicated, but it’s worth being a stickler on simple nouns. Yet, I balked at something I saw recently: “person of Afghan descent.” No doubt you have heard the noun phrase “person of [whatever] descent,” as perfectly good stand-alone words such as Frenchman, Irishman, and Indian become more socially unwieldy. You will have also encountered “person of color.” It’s the new “African American,” a too-keen, strenuous attempt to sound correct that it’s hard to imagine anyone outside of the PTA at an exclusive school really using in casual conversation. What you may not know is that this construction is a function of an explicit ideological program to get us to change the syntax of how we talk about groups of people. It’s called “person-first language.” It comes from disability activism, and it is dumb.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
resilience.org

Household farming and the F word

In my last couple of posts I made the case that, whether we like it or not, there’s a good chance the future for a lot of people is going to involve small-scale farming geared primarily to provisioning their own household. It seems a necessary step from there to say something about the composition of these small farm households, which I did in Chapter 12 of my book A Small Farm Future and with some further, somewhat modified, thoughts about it in this more recent article. Here I’ll provide a brief synopsis.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Mother-of-four who proudly posted that she was 'unmasked, unmuzzled, and unvaccainated' dies of COVID-19 at age 40

A California mother-of-four who was outspoken against vaccines and masks has died of COVID-19. Kristen Lowery, 40, from Escalon, California, 'unexpectedly' passed away on September 15th, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for her funeral expenses. In screenshots taken from Facebook, family members say she lost her battle against...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stereogum

Nation Of Language – “A Word And A Wave”

Rising Brooklyn synthpop greats Nation Of Language are gearing up for the release of their new album A Way Forward, the follow-up to last year’s excellent debut Introduction, Presence, in a couple of months. Early tracks “Across That Fine Line,” “Wounds Of Love,” and “This Fractured Mind” have all showed the band subtly pushing their sound forward without losing any of their essential Nation Of Language-ness. And now they’re back with another new song, the moody synth ballad “A Word And A Wave.” As songwriter Ian Devaney explains:
Wondermom

Carnival Word Search for Kids

A printable carnival word search for kids is the perfect activity for little minds. This works at carnival-themed parties or as a way to keep kids busy on a rainy day. Carnivals have changed a lot over the years, but the basic premise of a carnival is a public celebration or event.
CELEBRATIONS
RiverBender.com

Nutrition 101: Diet Culture

PRINCETON - The COVID-19 pandemic led to lockdowns in the U.S. and people all across the country stayed cooped up at home. According to a study by the American Psychology Association (APA), 61% of Americans experienced undesired weight changes during the pandemic. This has resulted in a plethora of diet trends as people try to get their “pre-pandemic bodies” back. These include some fad diets such as juice cleanses, liquid diets, and the ever-so-popular ketogenic or “keto” Continue Reading
PRINCETON, IL
swiowanewssource.com

Finnell Family Reunion

The descendants of John and Mary Ellen (Sullivan) Finnell met for the 72nd annual Finnell Family Reunion on Sunday, July 11 at Kiddie Korral in Sunnyside Park in Atlantic. It was a great and enjoyed by all, with lots of food, fun and conversation. There were 43 cousins, and one remaining uncle and aunt. Members came from different states, including Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa. They plan to hold another reunion next year.
ATLANTIC, IA
swiowanewssource.com

TS Promise speaker, Tasha Schuh encourages a life of purpose and resilience

TREYNOR - This week 10 southwest Iowa schools filed into gymnasiums and auditoriums to hear from speaker, author and resilience expert, Tasha Schuh who educates, inspires and builds resilience for mental and emotional health. The presentation was part of TS Bank’s TS Promise series visiting Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, Griswold, East Mills, St. Albert Catholic Schools, Abraham Lincoln High School, Lewis Central High School and Southwest Valley Community Schools.
TREYNOR, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy