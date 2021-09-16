2 men found guilty in November 2019 east-side killing

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men have been convicted in the November 2019 shooting death of a man at his home on the east side of Indianapolis, prosecutors said.

A jury found Gabriel West guilty of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury for killing 23-year-old Aaron Jones on Nov. 21, 2019 at his house in the 5200 block of East 20th Street. Johnthan Quarles was also convicted of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a news release.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and the young child involved in this incident who now have to grapple with the sudden and senseless loss of a loved one,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “The rippling effects of trauma and loss are not overlooked, and our office will continue to do everything we can to bring justice to those in our community impacted by violence.”

Two of Jones' friends discovered his body in his basement after they found a door to his home open and a 4-year-old child alone inside. Prosecutors said Jones was known to sell high-end clothing and sneakers out of the basement in his home. A witness said items throughout the home appeared to have been rummaged through.

Video footage from Ring doorbells attached to the front and side doors showed Quarles entering the home, followed by West, according to prosecutors. Quarles could be seen leaving the house with two backpacks and then reentering with another man who carried a large duffle bag.

Jones and Quarles knew each other since grade school, and detectives identified West as another suspect through social media.

During the trial, Quarles admitted to seeing West shoot Jones, prosecutors said.

