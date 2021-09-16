CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Don't Let Creators Become an Afterthought in Your Marketing Budget

AdWeek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today, Collab’s Will Eagle shares his tips for brands looking to partner with content creators. Below, in his own words, he says follower count shouldn’t be the deciding factor.

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

10 Marketers Who Guided Their Brands With Resilience and Ingenuity When It Mattered Most

Even with the post-9/11 recession and 2008’s economic meltdown in the rearview mirror, few economic calamities matched the speed and dread that accompanied the coronavirus. Last year, as service-sector businesses shuttered and layoffs spread like brushfire, America’s GDP took a nauseating tumble of 3.5%. The first half of this year saw a rebound in consumer spending, but not until multiple quarters of profit had vanished into the ether. The last 18 months, in other words, were hardly the sort of period most brands (unless they’re Amazon) would have viewed as an opportunity. And yet, time and again, marketers have proven that few things can foster resilience and creativity quite like a crisis. In this section, you’ll meet 10 of them who proved it. They’re the 2021 recipients of Adweek’s Brand Genius awards—our annual spotlight, now into its third decade, on the best work in marketing and brand-building. Adweek’s editors are also pleased to recognize this year’s Brand Visionary, the award inaugurated in 2012 to recognize a career’s worth of entrepreneurial achievement. Chief content officer Lisa Granatstein flew to L.A. to sit down with the inimitable Jennifer Lopez to talk about her oft-overlooked business ventures away from the camera and the microphone. With this issue, then, Adweek salutes its entire Brand Genius class of 2021, and looks to better times ahead. —Robert Klara.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

How Your B-to-B Marketing Strategy Can Pack an Emotional Punch

Gone are the days where b-to-b marketing was all about rationale and numbers. More than ever, business customers are looking for partners they can build a meaningful relationship with, not just a transactional vendor-customer arrangement. In fact, it’s been shown that b-to-b marketing initiatives that tap into people’s emotions are seven times more effective at driving long-term relationships than purely rational messaging.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Expand Your Media Mix to Meet Users Where They Are

Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today, Quartz’s Natalie Diamond discusses the ever-evolving publisher-to-consumer relationship. Below, in her own words, she taps into the ways data insights can sustain engagement and product development.
INTERNET
AdWeek

How the Production Industry Is Leaning Into the Zoom Era

Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today, Shaun MacGillivray of MacGillivray Freeman Films urges holdouts to embrace the possibilities of hybrid and remote work options. Below, in his own words, he exemplifies how film and other industries have adapted their creative approach for the better.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Creators#Adweek#Will Eagle
AdWeek

Why CEOs Don't Trust Marketing Chiefs to Grow the Business

CMOs are facing doubt within their organizations that they can drive growth. Time is increasingly committed to counseling CEOs who believe they have a marketing challenge. And they’re not alone—other C-suite executives are expressing the same concerns about their CMOs, indicating an industrywide dilemma about the perception of chief marketers. 
MARKETS
AdWeek

Who Are Connected Consumers and How Can You Engage and Delight Them?

Each day, consumers stream movies, shows and podcasts; spend time on their favorite apps; and research potential purchases. Empowered to forge their own digital journeys, they have opportunities to tailor each entertainment selection, brand interaction and purchase decision to their personal preferences. According to Nielsen, in February 2021 the number...
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

During a Pitch, Be Prepared to Ditch Your Draft

Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today, Havas Creative’s Stephanie Nerlich prepares for a rush of new business pitches this fall. Below, in her own words, she shares her experience of the planning—and spontaneity—that has helped her team stand out to clients.
ECONOMY
Fox News

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions, and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks, and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn't floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
AdWeek

Adweek's 2021 Constellation Awards Winners Epitomize the Power of Creative Collaboration

Putting together a full-scale campaign is no small task for any team, but having to do so during a pandemic requires a different skill set altogether. Just ask this year’s winners of the Brandweek Constellation Awards, which honor the best team-led marketing efforts. Between heartwarming campaigns and humorous ads that momentarily transport us away from reality, our honorees prove that great marketing can only be achieved through great teamwork, and that the power of a team and creating something remarkable together is always worth the effort.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Worker surveillance is making employees miserable

Last weekend, Ashley Gjøvik walked around her apartment unplugging all of her electronics. Apple had just fired her for allegedly leaking information, and for months before then, she had spoken out with claims of harassment, intimidation and surveillance at the company. She'd been thinking through Apple's employee privacy policy, which states that workers have no expectation of privacy when using a personal device for Apple business, and wondered if that meant the company could watch her through her home devices, too.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

YouTube: How to Turn on Break Reminders

YouTube offers a set of tools that are designed to help users manage their time on the video-sharing application. One of these tools will allow the app to tell users when it’s time to take a break. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Tinuiti will host “Tinuiti Live Commerce: The Future Already Built” on Sept. 30

Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing firm across the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, and Amazon, today announced it will host “Tinuiti Live Commerce: The Future Already Built” a half-day, complimentary online event on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 12 - 5 pm ET. Click here to view the full agenda and register.
INTERNET
BlogHer

Add These Seasonal Topics to Your October Content Calendar

The beginning of Q4, also known as October, is already here—where did the year go?! If you’re a content creator, it’s time to bulk up your editorial calendar and capitalize on higher RPMs (the revenue metric that an advertiser pays for 1,000 views of a single ad unit) and internet searches. There’s a chill in the air, kids are back in school and there are plenty of interesting topics to write about. These topics historically perform well each October and are pulled from data across our total network, including our owned and operated properties like SheKnows and StyleCaster. Before your readers...
RECIPES
AdWeek

An Ode to Gainiacs Everywhere

Who likes to do laundry? Not just, like, doesn’t mind it because everyone expects everyone else to wear clean, fresh-smelling clothes these days—especially when out in public. But who thoroughly enjoys the task of sorting, washing, drying and folding shirts and socks?. Paul Hiebert. Paul Hiebert is a CPG reporter...
LIFESTYLE
AdWeek

Why Nielsen’s Failure Is an Opportunity for the Industry

News that Nielsen is no longer accredited by the Media Ratings Council didn’t surprise anyone. But the news should be a wake-up call for the industry to unite around a common solution for the industry-wide challenge of measurement and data. 3 developments fueling the need for new measurement. Of course,...
BUSINESS
wccftech.com

Here’s When iOS 15 Will Release in Your Local Time Zone Tomorrow

Apple announced at its California Streaming event that iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and other updates will be available to all users on September 20. iOS 15 is available on older devices ranging all the way back to the original iPhone SE. The new version can be considered a major one as it brings a lot of major features and under the hood additions to the table. If you have been eagerly waiting for the latest build to arrive on your device, you should know when it will roll out. Henceforth, you should check out when iOS 15 will release in your local time zone tomorrow.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy