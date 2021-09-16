Spot pugs on the Hudson River this weekend and win money for charity

Here’s a fun “I-Spy” activity if you're headed out to the Hudson River this weekend.

Take a look for a crew called “The Meshuga Dogs” enjoying time on the water.

The pug’s owners, Annie and Bobby, love to boat and Jet Ski but didn't want to leave the dogs behind -so they created larger Jet Skis and boats to take them along!

They've started a growing social media game of sorts to do what they love and help others along the way.

If you spot this crew out on any body of water and tag Meshuga Dogs on Facebook or TikTok, they'll donate money to the Canine Health Foundation.