Hudson, NY

Spot pugs on the Hudson River this weekend and win money for charity

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Here’s a fun “I-Spy” activity if you're headed out to the Hudson River this weekend.

Take a look for a crew called “The Meshuga Dogs” enjoying time on the water.

The pug’s owners, Annie and Bobby, love to boat and Jet Ski but didn't want to leave the dogs behind -so they created larger Jet Skis and boats to take them along!

They've started a growing social media game of sorts to do what they love and help others along the way.

If you spot this crew out on any body of water and tag Meshuga Dogs on Facebook or TikTok, they'll donate money to the Canine Health Foundation.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

