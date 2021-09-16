‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ continues to honor rap’s most iconic collective
It’s hard to imagine a time when hip hop was still a purely revolutionary, underground movement and not just a convention of pop music. As with all groundbreaking musical ideas, there was a spark about hip hop that big executives couldn’t fully grasp before it was commodified and embraced by the mainstream. It was cool. Untainted. Most essentially, it still belonged to the communities that birthed it. Perhaps nobody captures that integrity like the Wu-Tang Clan. The Staten Island rap collective featured nine original members, including Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Each member brought a unique voice to RZA’s (a member of the group) beautifully murky style of production.www.michigandaily.com
