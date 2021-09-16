CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Play our FREE Week 2 Cardinals Challenge

 4 days ago
Think you know the Arizona Cardinals well? Already have this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings all figured out?

Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Cardinals Challenge.

Answer six questions below, plus a tie breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook.

Pick. Play. Win. Repeat. On Us.

You must be 21+ to enter. Terms and conditions apply, see website.

For additional free sports pick’em games to play, visit the game lobby at Daily Ticket.

The Oregonian

Arizona Cardinals vs Minnesota Vikings free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL Week 2 online (9/19/21)

The Minnesota Vikings have lofty expectations, but lots of questions about whether or not they can deliver as a contender after suffering a gut-punch loss last Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals meanwhile look like they will be one of the most fearsome attacking offensive teams in the league and will be looking to go 2-0. This matchup kicks off on Sunday, September 19 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium with a live national TV broadcast on FOX.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dalvin Cook rushes for 131 yards in Week 2 loss against Cardinals

Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook carried 22 times for 131 yards and caught two-of-three passes for 17 yards during Sunday's 34-33 Week 2 loss against the Arizona Cardinals. Cook was used heavily during Sunday's loss, averaging 6.0 YPC and surpassing 120 yards on the ground to return enough value even without a touchdown. Every week, Cook is a bonafide RB1 and faces off against the Seattle Seahawks defense at home in Week 3.
NFL
