‘How To With John Wilson’: HBO Sets Premiere Date For Comedy Series’ Second Season

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
On Thursday, HBO set a Season 2 premiere date for How to With John Wilson , announcing that it will return on Friday, November 26.

The acclaimed docu-comedy series follows Wilson, a documentary filmmaker and self-described “anxious New Yorker,” who is on a mission of self-discovery, exploration and observation, filming the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on six new deceptively simple topics.

Topics covered in Season 1 included “How to Make Small Talk,” “How to Put Up Scaffolding,” “How to Improve Your Memory,” “How to Cover Your Furniture,” “How to Split the Check,” and “How to Cook the Perfect Risotto.” It’s not yet clear what subjects Wilson will dive into this time around, though Season 2 will examine another set of six.

How To With John Wilson debuted on October 23 of last year and was renewed for a second installment on December 9. Wilson exec produces the half-hour series with comedian Nathan Fielder ( Nathan For You ), Michael Koman and Clark Reinking.

The first episode of the new season will debut on HBO on the 26th at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and will subsequently become available for streaming on HBO Max.

