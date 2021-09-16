Loewe's Bracelet Bag Is Modular Fashion Magic

On a solemn day in October 2020, to a chorus of lamentation from the fashion world and friends well beyond, Japanese designer Kenzo Takada died at the age of eighty-one from complications relating to COVID-19. Across social media and the pages of high-end fashion magazines, eulogies were numerous and heartfelt. And rightly so: Takada, along with the likes of Yohji Yamamoto, opened the door for Japanese designers to stake their well-deserved claim on mainstream Western fashion. More importantly, though, Takada held that door open and ushered others to follow him through. Others that no doubt include his newly-appointed successor: the BAPE founder and Teriyaki Boy, Nigo, now having been officially announced to replace former Lacoste creative director Felipe Oliveira Baptista as the brand’s solo design honcho.
