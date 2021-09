The New Jersey Devils announced that former center and 15-year NHL veteran Travis Zajac is calling it a career. He spent 1,081 games wearing the “NJ” crest between the regular season in the playoff. He spent the final 27 games of his career on Long Island where he joined fellow former Devils Kyle Palmieri, Andy Greene, and Cory Schneider in their quest for a championship. Moving Zajac felt different, as he kept contributing to a team that was trying to finish its rebuild seemingly every season.

