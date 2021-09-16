Blac Chyna offers opinion on Kim and Kanye split: Put the kids first!

Blac Chyna has given her opinion on the split between Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, insisting as "long as they do what's right for the kids" nothing else matters. The 33-year-old model - who was engaged to Kim's brother Rob Kardashian, with whom she has daughter Dream Renee Kardashian, four - insists the estranged couple should do whatever think is right for them, because everyone involved has the right to happiness.