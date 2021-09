Leslie Grace, who will play Batgirl in an upcoming feature film set for release on HBO Max, shared the heartwarming story of how she learned the news during a red carpet appearance last night. Variety tracked down the star at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, and asked her how she learned she would be playing Barbara Gordon in the adaptation. Like The Flash's Sasha Calle, who will play Supergirl in the 2022 film, Grace learned that she was going to get the part while doing a video conference with the filmmakers under the pretense that it was just another readthrough.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO