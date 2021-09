Your Sept. 7 editorial, “Approach virtual schooling with care,” asserts that the risk of returning to in-person schooling is low because “children remain very unlikely to get seriously ill or die.” For many parents, especially those like us who have children who are at high risk from COVID-19, this statistical assurance is cold comfort. It also ignores recent developments caused by the more contagious Delta variant. During the last week of August alone, more than 250,000 US children contracted COVID, representing more than a quarter of new cases. Schools across the country have been closing due to outbreaks of the coronavirus.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO