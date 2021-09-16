5 THINGS TO KNOW: General questions regarding the Oklahoma State Fair

The Oklahoma State Fair answers general questions about the annual event that runs Sept. 16 through Sept. 26. More information can be found by visiting www.okstatefair.com. Most activities including buildings and outdoor vendors open at 10 a.m. Certain gates will be accessible at 8 a.m. daily to accommodate Equine & Livestock shows in the barns. Exhibit buildings are open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Outdoor exhibits are open Sunday thru Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Midway closing time is at the discretion of management. Please note: The operating hours of the Oklahoma State Fair and any of its attractions or exhibits may change without notice or compensation due to capacity, inclement weather or special circumstances.