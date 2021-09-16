CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

5 THINGS TO KNOW: General questions regarding the Oklahoma State Fair

By --Derrick James
McAlester News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma State Fair answers general questions about the annual event that runs Sept. 16 through Sept. 26. More information can be found by visiting www.okstatefair.com. Most activities including buildings and outdoor vendors open at 10 a.m. Certain gates will be accessible at 8 a.m. daily to accommodate Equine & Livestock shows in the barns. Exhibit buildings are open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Outdoor exhibits are open Sunday thru Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Midway closing time is at the discretion of management. Please note: The operating hours of the Oklahoma State Fair and any of its attractions or exhibits may change without notice or compensation due to capacity, inclement weather or special circumstances.

www.mcalesternews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Senior Day#The Oklahoma State Fair#Equine Livestock#Outside Gate Admission
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy