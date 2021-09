HATFIELD, PA — The Hilltown Township Police Department is asking the public for help identifying shoplifting suspects. The department states that on Sunday, September 19, 2021, officers were dispatched to the Walmart Store, located at 1515 Bethlehem Pike (Route 309) to investigate a Retail Theft that just occurred. The above depicted male and female exited the store via the fire escape door with a shopping cart full of items that were not purchased. The value of the merchandise is several hundred dollars. They were seen fleeing the parking lot in a white SUV, believed to be an older model Ford Explorer or Mercury Mountaineer.

HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO