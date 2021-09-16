ON THE LEVEL: Contractors, unions launch ‘Breathe Easy’ campaign to help ensure schools have clean air

September is National Recovery Month, and Clean Cause, the sparkling yerba mate company that dedicates 50% of all profits to supporting addiction recovery, has launched a campaign to inspire the world to stay clean against all odds. By sharing stories of resilience and perseverance, the Austin-based brand has created a call to action to help raise awareness and continued support for individuals in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The Believe You Can campaign asks people from all backgrounds to share their stories of when the odds were stacked against them and they were able to press on simply because they backed themselves. Whether you’re in recovery or in support of those who are, you can grab a can and join the mission on social media with the hashtag #believeyoucan!

ADVOCACY ・ 4 DAYS AGO